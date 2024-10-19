The communal tension that erupted in Bahraich on 13th October, 2024, has once again created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the district. 22-year-old Ramgopal Mishra was brutally murdered in this violence, which has caused deep resentment and a sense of insecurity among the Hindu community. Locals claim that this attack was carried out as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, in which provocative announcements were made from the local mosque and the mob was incited to become violent.

An attack on the idol, an announcement to kill ‘everyone’ from the mosque

Vinod Kumar Mishra, a victim of the violence by Islamists, recalled the entire incident in a conversation with OpIndia and narrated his ordeal. Vinod Mishra narrated the incident from the beginning to the violence, how a peaceful religious procession was attacked. He said, “When our idol reached the designated spot, the Muslim people threw bricks at the idol, which broke the hand of the idol and then the second idol also broke due to bricks and stones thrown at it. After this, the DJ was pulled out and beaten up.”

Mishra alleges that this dispute was started by Abdul Hameed’s son, who spoiled the atmosphere by throwing stones from the roof. After this, the Hindu community decided to sit on a dharna and demanded intervention from the administration. Although the police and administration assured the Hindus that the matter would be handled, the violence increased. Vinod Kumar Mishra said, “What the Muslims did is injustice. We had demanded an apology, but the police did not accept our demands.”

In an attempt to stop the violence, Vinod Kumar Mishra and other Hindu leaders also talked to Abdul Hameed. However, Hameed defended his son, saying that a Pakistani song was playing on the DJ, which Muslims objected to. Vinod Kumar Mishra said, “Abdul Hameed used to study with me, so I tried to convince him, but he said that his son is no longer under his control.”

Vinod got emotional while talking and said that his childhood friend Abdul Hameed was also involved in this violence. He said, “Abdul Hameed was my childhood friend. I never thought that he would do this. This was a big shock for me.”

Vinod said that despite talking to Abdul Hameed, the violence did not stop. After this, ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ was announced from the mosque, and it was said on the loudspeaker, ‘Wherever you find him, kill him, cut him down.’ Immediately after this, a crowd of about 150-200 people came out with weapons and started attacking people .

When Vinod tried to escape on his bike, his tyre was slashed

Vinod Kumar Mishra also shared his life-threatening ordeal during this entire incident. While he was trying to escape on his bike, he was attacked by a Muslim mob. “I had just started the vehicle when they attacked us. 5-7 people came and attacked me with an axe. I got deep wounds on my thumb and head. I was covered in blood.” After this, his bike was set on fire.

Vinod said that the inaction of the police was very shocking in this entire incident. He alleged that the police remained a mute spectator as long as the Muslim mob kept attacking. When the Hindu people gathered and tried to retaliate, the police lathi-charged them. “The police did not even write any report of ours,” he said. According to Vinod, 7-8 Hindus were injured in this violence, but no strict action was taken by the administration.