As Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau caused a further fall in India-Canada ties by accusing top Indian diplomats of being involved in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Njjar’s murder, the PM himself is facing opposition from his own parties. Ahead of national polls in Canada next year, Liberal Party leaders have openly displayed their frustration with the PM, and have called for his resignation.

Sean Casey, a longtime Liberal Party leader and MP from Charlottetown, has said that people want Trudeau to go, adding that he agrees with them. Sean Casey told Global News, “I confirm that I am increasingly hearing from constituents that I represent that it is time for Trudeau to go, and that I agree with them.”

The MP told the CBC News Network that Trudeau’s leadership has become one of the main topics of conversation when he speaks to voters. “The message that I’ve been getting loud and clear — and more and more strongly as time goes by — is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Casey added, “People have had enough. They’ve tuned him out and they want him to go.”

Notably, Sean Casey is the second Liberal MP to openly demand Justin Trudeau’s resignation. Earlier, New Brunswick MP Wayne Long said that he believes that Trudeau should go. Montreal MP Anthony Housefather have a hint by saying that he believes it is time for the Liberals to talk about who will lead the party when Canadians go to the polls expected to be held in October 2025.

These comments from MPs come amid reports of an organised dissent against Trudeau in the Liberal Pary. it was reported last week that a growing number of party leaders are unhappy with the party chief, and want him to step down. The dissent has grown after the party’s loss in byelections Toronto—St. Paul’s and Montreal, as per reports. The MPs are unhappy with his leadership of the party.

Reportedly, such disgruntled leaders have held several meetings in the recent weeks, and they are being asked to sign a document asking Trudeau to resign. Several MPs have signed the document, which is not allowed to be photographed or photocopied. As per a report, around 20 MPs have signed the document so far, while many others are supporting the cause but not signed it yet.

One MP who said the document said that the signatures have spilled into second page, and many other MPs are inquiring about it indicating they also want to sign it.

However, before Sean Casey’s comments, nobody came forward openly with the demand.

According to one MP who is not part of the revolt, the number of MPs wanting the PM to resign is significant, and while earlier reports of dissent were rumours, this one is not.