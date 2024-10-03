Thursday, October 3, 2024
HomePoliticsCongress leader Konda Surekha retracts her comments on Samantha Prabhu divorce after the outrage,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Konda Surekha retracts her comments on Samantha Prabhu divorce after the outrage, had blamed BRS’s KT Rama Rao for the actor’s divorce

Telangana Congress leader Konda Surekha has retracted her controversial remarks blaming Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao for actress Samantha Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via IndiaToday, Vogue)
15

Following the outrage over her comments, Telangana Congress leader Konda Surekha has retracted her controversial remarks blaming Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao for actress Samantha Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. On Thursday (3rd October), Konda Surekha said that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments and “unconditionally” retracted her remarks.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader and Telangana Minister Konda Surekha said, “My comments are meant to question a leader’s belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me.. but also an ideal..”

“If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments.. Don’t think otherwise,” Konda Surekha added.

This comes after BRS leader KT Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Konda Surekha and even asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to send Surekha to a mental health specialist or a rehabilitation centre for her controversial comments. In his legal notice to the Congress leader, KT Rama Rao called the claims made by Surekha as “baseless and malicious”. KTR also accused Konda Surekha of trying to tarnish his reputation by making unsubstantiated claims.

Notably, the Congress leader on Wednesday, October 2, said that KTR used to tap the phones of the actress and blackmail them. “It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha’s divorce happened, He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them…He used to make them drug addicts and then do this…Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened,” Surekha said during a media interaction.

Soon after, a massive outrage erupted on social media over the Congress leader’s remarks and superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is the father of Naga Chaitanya condemned Surekha’s remarks, saying that she should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents, and urged her to respect the privacy of others.

Naga Chaitanya also slammed the Congress minister for her contentious remarks and said that “the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha is not only false, it is ridiculous and unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Prabhu took to her Instagram page to address the controversy and said that her divorce was a “personal matter”, “mutual consent and amicable” and devoid of any political conspiracy.

“…My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” Samantha said.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

USCIRF, headed by Pakistan origin commissioner tarnishes India and Hindus with half-truth and full-lies yet again: Dubious data, missing Hindu victims, terrorists branded activists...

Siddhi -
The report selectively discusses modifications to and enforcement of India's legal system that according to the organization targets and disenfranchises religious minorities, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and many state-level anti-conversion and cow slaughter legislation.
Editor's picks

Varanasi: Here’s why some Hindu groups are removing Sai Baba idols from temples and immersing them in Ganga river

Shraddha Pandey -
The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust also mentioned how Sai Baba addressed God as “Allah”. It states that Sai Baba spent much time at a mosque and went on to describe himself as the servant of Allah whose soul constantly remembers Allah.

“Iran will pay a price,” says Israel’s envoy to India, Reuven Azar, after Iran’s missile attack on Israel

Vivek Agnihotri, the man who came up with ‘The Kashmir Files’, set to release first chapter of his ‘The Delhi Files’ on August 15,...

Hathras stampede: UP police files 3,200-page chargesheet, self-styled godman Bhole Baba not named in charge sheet against 11 accused

How the govt is cracking down on dubious foreign funded NGOs like Oxfam and CPR running ‘sinister campaigns’ under the guise of charitable activities

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Attack on civilians in Jaffa: Israel’s National Security Agency says Hamas terrorists used Al Nuzha mosque, which will be demolished if required

OpIndia Staff -

USCIRF, headed by Pakistan origin commissioner tarnishes India and Hindus with half-truth and full-lies yet again: Dubious data, missing Hindu victims, terrorists branded activists...

Siddhi -

Gaza’s de-facto PM Rawhi Mushtaha killed in airstrike 3 months ago, announces Israel, says Hamas kept it secret to prevent loss of morale

OpIndia Staff -

Varanasi: Here’s why some Hindu groups are removing Sai Baba idols from temples and immersing them in Ganga river

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Display of provocative words opposite Hindu temple’: Madras HC quashes charges against stunt choreographer in Periyar statue speech case

OpIndia Staff -

“Iran will pay a price,” says Israel’s envoy to India, Reuven Azar, after Iran’s missile attack on Israel

ANI -

Vivek Agnihotri, the man who came up with ‘The Kashmir Files’, set to release first chapter of his ‘The Delhi Files’ on August 15,...

OpIndia Staff -

Vinesh Phogat and her endless tantrums: The retired wrestler and current Congress leader has been falsely blaming BJP for her Olympics disqualification

Shraddha Pandey -

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court’s order against Isha Foundation, slams police action

OpIndia Staff -

Hathras stampede: UP police files 3,200-page chargesheet, self-styled godman Bhole Baba not named in charge sheet against 11 accused

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com