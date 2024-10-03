Following the outrage over her comments, Telangana Congress leader Konda Surekha has retracted her controversial remarks blaming Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader KT Rama Rao for actress Samantha Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. On Thursday (3rd October), Konda Surekha said that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments and “unconditionally” retracted her remarks.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader and Telangana Minister Konda Surekha said, “My comments are meant to question a leader’s belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me.. but also an ideal..”

“If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments.. Don’t think otherwise,” Konda Surekha added.

నా వ్యాఖ్యల పట్ల మీరు కానీ, మీ అభిమానులు కానీ మనస్తాపానికి గురైనట్లైతే బేషరతుగా నా వ్యాఖ్యలను పూర్తిగా ఉపసంహరించుకుంటున్నాను.. అన్యద భావించవద్దు. — Konda surekha (@iamkondasurekha) October 2, 2024

This comes after BRS leader KT Rama Rao sent a legal notice to Konda Surekha and even asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to send Surekha to a mental health specialist or a rehabilitation centre for her controversial comments. In his legal notice to the Congress leader, KT Rama Rao called the claims made by Surekha as “baseless and malicious”. KTR also accused Konda Surekha of trying to tarnish his reputation by making unsubstantiated claims.

మూసి మురికి అంతా వాళ్ల నోట్లోనే…



ఇంకా శుద్ధి ఎందుకు.. లక్షన్నర కోట్లు ఖర్చు ఎందుకు?



Served legal notices to the Minister; Disgusting & Nauseating politics by Congress



Request @RahulGandhi to send your Minister & CM to a mental health specialist or a rehabilitation… pic.twitter.com/cL8AI1RqHk — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 2, 2024

Notably, the Congress leader on Wednesday, October 2, said that KTR used to tap the phones of the actress and blackmail them. “It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha’s divorce happened, He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them…He used to make them drug addicts and then do this…Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened,” Surekha said during a media interaction.

Soon after, a massive outrage erupted on social media over the Congress leader’s remarks and superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is the father of Naga Chaitanya condemned Surekha’s remarks, saying that she should not use the lives of movie stars to criticise her opponents, and urged her to respect the privacy of others.

Naga Chaitanya also slammed the Congress minister for her contentious remarks and said that “the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha is not only false, it is ridiculous and unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Prabhu took to her Instagram page to address the controversy and said that her divorce was a “personal matter”, “mutual consent and amicable” and devoid of any political conspiracy.

“…My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” Samantha said.