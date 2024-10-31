In July this year, 18-year-old accused Axel Rudakubana was charged with three murders and ten cases of attempted murder after a violent stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England. A subsequent police investigation has led to two additional charges imposed against him, one of which is under the Terrorism Act.

According to reports, the UK police conducted a search at Rudakubana’s residence and reportedly uncovered a PDF titled ‘Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual,’ which prompted the terror-related charge. Authorities also allege that Rudakubana produced the deadly toxin ricin, resulting in an additional charge for creating a biological weapon.

The charge related to the toxin filed under the Biological Weapons Act 1974 states that he produced the biological toxin ricin, on or before the 29 July incident. The terrorism charge has been filed under r Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, stating that he possessed the PDF of an Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

“At this time Counter Terrorism Policing has not declared the events of 29th July a terrorist incident. The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged under the Terrorism Act does not require a motive to be established. For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established,” said Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy.

Axel Rudakubana appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court by video link from Belmarsh prison after he was charged with the production of a biological toxin and possession of terrorism literature. While he listened to the hearing, he didn’t say anything.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said that the new charges were “related” to the charges he already faces. Rudakubana’s trial is scheduled to begin in January 2025.

On 29th July, three young girls ages 6, 7, and 9 were killed in a stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England. The girls were identified as Bebe, Elsie, and Alice. Two of the girls lost their lives on the day of the incident while the third girl died the next day. Further, 8 children and 2 adults were also hospitalized after the attack.

Later massive protests erupted across the United Kingdom leading to law and order issues. Witnesses described the scene as “from a horror movie” as bloodied children ran from the attack to save themselves.

Kennedy meanwhile has reassured the public of Southport, and Merseyside that the authorities are committed to achieving justice for the families of Bebe, Elsie, and Alice, the 10 victims who were injured at the Hart Space in Southport on that Monday, in July. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Notably, after the horrific crime, there were rumours that the attacker was an illegal immigrant Muslim, leading to massive anti-immigration protests by right-wing groups in the UK. As a result, the court decided to release the name and identity of the accused, who was a minor at the time of the crime, to quell the rumours and protests. Axel Rudakubana, who turned 18 subsequently, was born in Cardiff, Wales.

While the disclosure of his identity had helped in quell the rumour that he was an illegal Muslim immigrant, the new information, especially his link to Al-Qaeda, is set to re-ignite the debate of spread of Islamic fundamentalism in the UK.