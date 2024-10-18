The violence in Bahraich left several injured while a Hindu youth Ram Gopal Mishra was brutally murdered by now-arrested Islamists on 13th October. After it was reported that Sudhakar Tiwari who was also attacked alongside Ram Gopal Mishra confirmed that some people from the Mosque initiated the attack on the Hindus, others injured in the anti-Hindu violence said announcements were made from mosques to attack Hindus.

Speaking to AajTak, a brother duo Vinod and Satyavan Mishra said that they were right behind the DJ during the Durga Visarjan procession when violence erupted. The eyewitnesses of the incident said that it was a horrific scene as stones were being pelted at Hindus causing injuries while announcements were being made from the most to attack the Hindu procession.

Vinod Mishra and Satyavan Mishra, who were injured in the Bahraich violence, say that Abdul Hameed’s family had raised objections to the song being played on the DJ. The Muslim side asked Hindus to stop playing the ‘offensive’ song. “We did not stop. They [Muslims] then abused and slapped the DJ operator and pulled the lead [wire]. After this, they attacked the idol of Maa Durga leaving it broken,” the Mishra brothers said.

During the anti-Hindu violence, Vinod Mishra sustained a head injury and his hand was broken while his 90% disabled brother was also severely injured.

The injured brothers said that “Jo dikhe usey kaat do [Slaughter whoever you see]” announcements were being made from the mosques. Consequently, Muslim mobs came out on the streets with swords and sticks. Amidst the escalating tensions, the Hindu side also turned enraged. In no time, the full-fledged violence erupted, Vinod and Satyavan said.

On the question of entering Hamid’s house, they said that people entered the house to save Ram Gopal Mishra so that he could be saved alive. But the stone pelting did not stop. Due to which, the people who went to rescue him also got injured.

Today was the first Friday after the violence in Bahraich, and there was heavy presence of security forces in the town. Barricades have been put up on the roads in many places. Every person coming and going is being questioned. Moreover, the entry of outsiders has been prohibited in the district. Officers are continuously patrolling to monitor the situation.