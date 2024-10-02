On 1st October (local time), Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles targeting various regions across Israel, claiming it was a retaliation to the attacks on the Lebanese terrorist organisation Hezbollah and the assassination of its chief, Hassan Nasrallah. Air raid sirens were heard all across Israel, and Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) scrambled to intercept the incoming missiles with the support of United States forces stationed in the Mediterranean. In a statement, Israeli officials called the missile attack by Iran a ‘severe provocation’.

IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, described the attack as a ‘severe and dangerous escalation’. He said, “Iran launched a large-scale attack of over 180 ballistic missiles directly from Iranian soil at the State of Israel. There were a small number of hits in the centre of Israel and some other hits in southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States.”

He further warned that such aggression will result in serious repercussions for Iran. He said, “Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences… Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”

Iran made a big mistake, said PM Netanyahu

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, released a statement shortly after the missile attack. He issued a stark warning to Tehran. Describing the attack as a strategic failure for Iran, he affirmed that there will be a decisive response from Israel. In a post on X, PM Netanyahu said, “Iran made a big mistake tonight—and it will pay for it.”

— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 1, 2024

A Security Cabinet meeting was convened late Tuesday, chaired by PM Netanyahu. During the meeting, he reiterated Israel’s policy of retaliation against any aggressor. He said, “Whoever attacks us, we attack them. The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies… They will. We will keep to the rule we have determined: Whoever attacks us—we attack them.”

PM Netanyahu highlighted the failure of the Iranian strike due to the advanced defence systems put in place by Israel. He said, “This evening, Iran again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack failed. It was thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defence array, which is the most advanced in the world.” He further extended his appreciation to the IDF for their effective response. He also expressed gratitude to the United States, saying, “I thank the US for its support in our defensive effort.”

US pledges full support for Israel

Soon after the attack, the United States affirmed its commitment to the security of Israel. Calling the Iranian attack a “significant escalation”, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pledged that the US would ensure Iran faces serious consequences for its actions. He added that President Joe Biden was closely monitoring the situation.

US President Joe Biden also issued a brief statement following the attack. He said, “Make no mistake—the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.” Biden pointed to the successful interception of the majority of the Iranian missiles as a testament to the coordinated defensive efforts of Israel and the United States. He added, “The outcome of Iran’s strike was a testament to intensive planning [between] the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against a brazen attack.”

Speaking on the matter, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin praised the coordinated effort between Israeli and US forces. He said, “I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant today following this outrageous act of aggression by Iran against Israel.” He further highlighted the role of US warships in intercepting several missiles targeting Israel. He stated that the US would “never hesitate to protect our forces and interests in the Middle East.”

— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 2, 2024

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement reinforcing that the defence partnership between the US and Israel had been effective in thwarting the attack. He said, “Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, effectively defeated this attack. We demonstrated, once again, our commitment to Israel’s defence.”

Iran issues warning, claims attack was ‘legitimate response’

Reacting to Israel’s vow to retaliate against the Iranian missile attack, Tehran issued a warning to Israel and defended the missile attack by calling it a “rational and legitimate response” to Israeli actions. Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations issued a statement claiming the strike was in retaliation for Israel’s continued airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, issued a statement on social media celebrating the attack and called it a “Victory from God.” He posted an illustration of an underground weapons cache with the caption, “Victory from God and a near conquest…” He further warned Israel of more strikes in the future. He said, “The strikes of the resistance front on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime will be more striking.”

While issuing a warning to Israel, Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that if Israel retaliates, Iran’s response would be “swift and decisive.” He added, “Iran’s actions are a direct response to the illegal assassinations of its leaders, and Israel’s continued war crimes in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria.”

US intelligence alerted Israel ahead of the attack

As per reports, the US had warned Israel ahead of the attack as Washington had detected signs of an imminent Iranian attack. The warning was issued hours before the missiles were launched. Reportedly, the American forces were prepared to provide assistance. Two US destroyers in the Mediterranean, the USS Bulkeley and USS Cole, played a key role in intercepting some of the incoming missiles alongside ‘Iron Dome’, the Israeli air defence network.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder provided details of the US response in a statement, saying, “The USS Bulkeley and USS Cole fired about a dozen interceptors at inbound ballistic missiles.” The majority of the missiles were intercepted by Iron Dome. Ryder stressed that the US role in providing intelligence was critical to mitigate the impact of the Iranian attack.

Tensions rise in the region

The latest attack on Israel came against the backdrop of Israeli forces conducting operations against the terrorist organisation Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran. Netanyahu warned that Iran could face the same fate as Gaza and Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have intensified over recent weeks. “This is true wherever we fight the axis of evil. It is true in Judea and Samaria. It is true in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria; and it is also true in Iran,” he said.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the escalating tensions in the area.