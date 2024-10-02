Wednesday, October 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsOnly person killed in Iranian missile attack against Israel was a Palestinian, Iron Dome...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Only person killed in Iranian missile attack against Israel was a Palestinian, Iron Dome and Bomb Shelters protect Israelis from nearly 200 missiles

The Israeli emergency services said that just two persons were slightly injured by shrapnel in Tel Aviv during the Iranian missile attack, while several more were treated for minor injuries.

OpIndia Staff
(Images taken from viral videos related to the incident)
18

During the Iranian missile attack on Israel yesterday, a Palestinian man was killed in the West Bank town of Nu’eima near Jericho after the falling fuselage of an intercepted missile hit him. Sameh Asli, a 37-year-old Palestinian from Jabalia in Gaza, has so been the only documented fatality from Iran’s attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said: “fatality in Jericho and material damage caused by the falling rocket and shrapnel.”

Further confirming the identity of the deceased Jericho governor Hussein Hamayel said: “A Palestinian worker in Jericho was killed when pieces of a rocket fell from the sky and hit him.”

In addition, 4 Palestinians have been reported injured by shrapnel from the same rocket. Reports say that Sameh Al-Asali, a father of three, was one of hundreds of Gazan labourers with Israeli work permits who became stranded in Israel on the 7th of October during the Hamas onslaught against Israel and sought refuge in the West Bank.

As per the visuals emerging on social media, a meter-long missile piece close to al-Asali’s body is seen lying on the ground and covered by a sheet.

A video recorded the moment the Palestinian man was killed instantaneously by wayward shrapnel from one of the Iranian rockets fired into Israel on Tuesday. The video shows the man strolling around on a street in Nu’eima village, as an enormous chunk of an Iranian missile fell from the sky. The piece of shrapnel crashed directly on top of Sameh al-Asali resulting in his instant death.

Meanwhile, the Israeli emergency services said that just two persons were slightly injured by shrapnel in Tel Aviv during the Iranian missile attack, while several more were treated for minor injuries.

As reported earlier, on 1st October, Iran launched several ballistic missiles targeting Israel as the Middle-East conflict worsens. The Israeli civilians had rushed to bomb shelters after sirens went off in the entire country following the large-scale ballistic missile launches by Iran. As per the latest reports, 181 missiles were launched by Iran in the strike. Israel Defense Forces said that it intercepted “a large number” of them using the Iron Dome missile defence system. US forces also helped in shooting down many of the missiles.

However, due to the large number of missiles launched at the same time, the system was overwhelmed and many missiles hit locations in Israel, especially in central and southern Israel. As all the residents were rushed to bomb shelters, there were no significant casualties in the attack.

Earlier, on Monday, Israel launched “targeted ground raids” at Iran-backed proxy Hezbollah’s targets across several villages of southern Lebanon. This came just days after Hezbollah Chief Hasan Nasrallah was killed by Israel Defense Forces in an attack on his bunker. Israeli Ground attacks in Lebanon were backed by airstrikes and artillery launches in places close to Israel’s northern border.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Throwback to the times when Rahul Gandhi was left red-faced after students told him ‘Swachh Bharat’ was working

Jinit Jain -

Plagued with nighmares, son became ill: Thief writes apology letter and returns 100-year-old Radha Krisha idol he stole from temple in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: NIA raids 11 locations over revival of banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, recover incriminating documents, 6 people arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Iran made a big mistake’:As Netanyahu pormises severe retaliation, and US extends support, major war looms over Western Asia

Anurag -

‘Murdered his mother, chopped off her organs’: Bombay HC upholds death sentence of man who cut his own mother into pieces, put her heart...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani family living illegally in India with fake Hindu identities: How ‘Sufi’ Mehdi Foundation facilitated illegal immigration, organised fake docs and paid the family

Rukma Rathore -

Muslim lawyers slammed by court for demanding FIR against CM Shinde for sharing stage with Ramgiri Maharaj, govt says 67 FIRs filed against seer:...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: High Courts asks Enforcement Directorate and police to arrest Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker if he doesn’t surrender in 24 hrs

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl strangled to death by Shahenshah, Salman, Sarwar, and Javed, culprits arrested after encounter; victim killed over asking for marriage

OpIndia Staff -

CBI says no evidence of forced religious conversion in Lavanya case: What she said about her missionary school in dying declaration and its evidentiary...

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com