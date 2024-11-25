On 24th November, violence broke out in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when a team of local authorities went to Jama Masjid to conduct a court-ordered survey. Muslims gathered outside the mosque and started raising slogans. When the police asked them to disperse, they became irked and began pelting stones at the security forces. The angry Muslim mob also set vehicles ablaze, sparing only those that belonged to locals. Only police vehicles, both public and personal, were targeted.

Furthermore, the mob also opened fire at the police using local guns, injuring police personnel. Police reported that four mobsters were killed in friendly fire. While the Muslim mob was behind the violence in Sambhal, several Islamists, opposition leaders, and left-liberals have begun to create a narrative blaming the violence on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government and Hindus.

Islamists and left-liberals blame state govt and authorities for Sambhal violence

Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, issued a statement expressing dismay over the Sambhal violence and death of Muslims. He accused police of firing for the deaths. Furthermore, Madani blamed the state government and local administration for the incident terming the police action not only unjust but also discriminatory that he claimed to have led to the loss of “innocent lives”. He further criticised the court-ordered survey at the Jama Masjid and called it a violation of the constitutional safeguards for religious sites.

In his statement, Madani completely ignored the fact that it was Muslims who started pelting stones and opened fire at the police. As clarified by the Moradabad Commissioner, police were carrying only riot control equipment that included rubber bullets that were allowed and were used by the police personnel to control the angry Muslim mob. The police have already stated that the mobsters who were killed were shot during friendly fire and not by the police.

It would have been better if the Muslims decided to contest the matter in court instead of creating a stir in Sambhal. There is ample historical evidence that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple at the site which was discussed earlier in an OpIndia report that can be checked here. Madani’s assertion that the government is responsible for the violence is completely unjustified as it was Muslims who were behind the violence and stone pelting.

In an inflammatory statement, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad accused the government of orchestrating police actions against marginalised communities, citing incidents like the SC/ST protests, farmer movements, and anti-CAA agitations. He completely ignored the fact that an Islamist mob instigated the violence in Sambhal and that the authorities were merely executing a court order for a survey at Jama Masjid. Aazad criticised the police for allegedly following “upper orders” instead of the Constitution. Such statements disregard the ground realities and unfairly target the government for maintaining law and order.

Interestingly, videos circulating on social media showed police attempting to disperse the crowd by urging them not to follow “leaders” or engage in violence, warning that it would ruin their lives. While the police were aware that local leaders were instigating the Muslim crowd, they made every effort to control the mob before resorting to lathi charges and tear gas.

Left-liberals and Islamists accused the judiciary

The Wire’s propagandist Arfa Khanum Sherwani accused the Supreme Court of India of laying the foundation for Hindus to reclaim demolished temples by granting the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi, albeit without stating it directly. In a post on X, she wrote in Hindi: “India’s Supreme Court had promised the Muslims of India that Ayodhya would be just an exception. With heavy hearts, Muslims sacrificed a mosque for the peace and harmony of their country. Sanghi courts are now given a green signal to ‘find a Shivling beneath every mosque.’ Was even the Supreme Court’s promise a lie?”

भारत के मुसलमानों से भारत की सुप्रीम कोर्ट का वादा था अयोध्या सिर्फ़ एक अपवाद होगा

मुसलमानों ने दिल पर पत्थर रखकर अपने देश के अमन-चैन के लिये एक मस्जिद को क़ुर्बान किया।

अब संघी अदालतें ‘हर मस्जिद के नीचे शिवलिंग’ ढूँढने को हरी झंडी दे रही हैं

Accusing the judiciary indirectly for the violence, a propagandist, who calls herself a journalist, Rana Ayyub wrote, “Four killed in Sambal. Former CJI, Justice Chandrachud had allowed for the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and other Islamic structures citing that it would not violate the Places of Worship Act, 1991. Who is responsible for the loss of 4 lives?”

Four killed in Sambal. Former CJI, Justice Chandrachud had allowed for the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque and other Islamic structures citing that it would not violate the Places of Worship Act, 1991



The Wire’s founding editor Siddarth Varadarajan also accused the judiciary of violence. He wrote, “File this under “Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Legacy of”. Three Muslims Killed as Locals Opposing Survey of Mughal-Era Mosque in Sambhal Clash With Police.” While he mentioned “Mughal-Era Mosque” Varadarajan ignored the fact that there is documented evidence from Mughals themselves that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple.

File this under “Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Legacy of”



Left-liberals accused Hindus for the violence

Author Ashok Kumar Pandey accused Hindus of the violence as they tried to reclaim a temple that was demolished. He also tried to whitewash the fact that Muslims engaged in violence and opened fire at the police. In a post, he wrote, “Search for a temple beneath every mosque, bypass the Worship Act, and order a survey. Hooligans chanting slogans will accompany the survey team, and if anyone protests, bullets will be fired, resulting in the deaths of Muslims. By the time the Supreme Court intervenes or reprimands, graveyards will continue flourishing and expanding.”

हर मस्जिद के नीचे मंदिर ढूंढो।

जज वर्शिप एक्ट को किनारे लगाके सर्वे करवा लेगा।

सर्वे टीम के साथ नारे लगाने वाले गुंडे जाएंगे।

किसी ने विरोध किया तो गोली चलेगी, मुसलमान मरेंगे।



Former MP Shahid Siddiqui also did the same and indirectly accused Hindus. He wrote, “If they search for a shivling under every mosque then there won’t be any peace in our country and society.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “The Supreme Court should immediately take cognisance of the conspiracy to spread tension under the guise of surveys. Those who brought slogan-shouting individuals intending to disrupt social harmony should face charges for disturbing peace and harmony. Furthermore, the Bar Association should take disciplinary and punitive action against them. There were no expectations from the Uttar Pradesh government or administration, and there still aren’t.” He claimed that slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” disrupt social harmony. However, he conveniently overlooked the fact that raising slogans and pelting stones at police personnel are not the same.

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of the Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

OpIndia’s detailed report on a petition filed at the court can be checked here.