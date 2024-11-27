After the Indian External Affairs Ministry urged the government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, Bangladesh has ‘refuted’ India’s statement regarding the arrest of ISKCON priest Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das. In a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday, Bangladesh voiced “utter dismay and deep hurt” over the statement, stressing that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on specific accusations. It condemned certain sections for misrepresenting the arrest, claiming that these claims weaken the facts while mischaracterising the Bangladeshi government’s commitment to religious tolerance.

“It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the Government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges. The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries,” the Bangladeshi government’s statement reads.

The statement highlighted Bangladesh’s ‘commitment ‘to promoting harmony among all religious communities. It emphasised the Bangladeshi government’s continuous efforts to defend the rights of religious minorities and promote communal harmony in the country. The celebration of Durga Puja last month was hailed as an example of the government’s commitment to promoting inclusivity. While the Bangladeshi government claimed that there was a “peaceful observance” of Durga Puja, OpIndia reported how Hindus and their temples were attacked, Durga Puja pandals were vandalised by Islamists and even a Mukut gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a Bangladeshi temple was stolen.

Advisor to the Bangladesh govt blames supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das for death of a lawyer in Chattogram. Calls them 'communal terrorists'. Despite India raising a red flag over arrest of Das and attack on Hindus, such statements show which path B'desh govt has chosen…

“The statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard. It also completely disregards that the Government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike. Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance. Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh,” the Bangladeshi government said.

“This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month. The Government of Bangladesh would like to reiterate that the country’s judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law,” the statement adds.

While the Mohammad Yunus-led government expressed concerns over the reports of violence amid the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, the leader of “Sammilita Sanatani Jot” and claimed to have stepped up the security to uphold religious harmony, the visuals of Islamists on the streets expose its lies. Notably, Das was arrested on Monday from Dhaka airport on multiple charges including sedition.

Chilling calls by the Muslim majority in Bangladesh to ban ISKCON. To eliminate it. The idea is to slowly cut off Bangladeshi Hindus from their religion and culture. That is always the first step in any concerted push towards ethnic cleansing.



The question is, will the birth… pic.twitter.com/IBwhWOIlcO — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 27, 2024

In Rangunia, Islamists were seen giving open calls to slaughter the ISKCON devotees.

#Bangladesh



Islamists are giving an open call to slaughter ISKCON devotees.



Islamists let a rally on the night of 26/11/2024 and raised slogans: “Catch ISKCON one by one, slaughter them.”



The rally was held in #Rangunia. pic.twitter.com/13F1Wale34 — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) November 26, 2024

Besides, the Islamists are demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, with a clear intent to cut Hindus off from their culture and religion.

Kali Mandir attacked at Hazari Goli in Chittagong Municipality of Bangladesh this evening. A few days ago, the Bangladesh Army had tortured Hindus in this Hazari Goli. This is a Hindu majority small area. Many Hindu boys were abducted and arrested.

On Tuesday, Islamists attacked Kali Mandir at Hazari Goli in Chittagong Municipality of Bangladesh. Just days back, it was reported that Hindus in this area were arrested and tortured.

#BREAKING news from #Bangladesh



Right now, a Hindu temple is burning in #Chattragram.



Islamists set ablaze Manasa Mata temple in Methor Potti area. pic.twitter.com/ywYjztXTZE — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) November 26, 2024

In Chhattogram, a Hindu temple was reportedly set ablaze by the Islamists. The temples targeted by Islamist mobs have been identified as Lokonath Temple in Firangi Bazar, Mansa Mata Temple, and Kali Mata Temple in Hazari Lane.