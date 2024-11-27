Wednesday, November 27, 2024
HomeNews ReportsEven as Islamist mobs burn Hindu temples, give calls for violence against ISKCON, Bangladesh...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Even as Islamist mobs burn Hindu temples, give calls for violence against ISKCON, Bangladesh govt ‘refutes’ India’s statement on ant-Hindu violence

ISKCON monk Das was arrested on Monday from Dhaka airport on multiple charges including sedition.

OpIndia Staff

After the Indian External Affairs Ministry urged the government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, Bangladesh has ‘refuted’ India’s statement regarding the arrest of ISKCON priest Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das. In a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Tuesday, Bangladesh voiced “utter dismay and deep hurt” over the statement, stressing that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on specific accusations. It condemned certain sections for misrepresenting the arrest, claiming that these claims weaken the facts while mischaracterising the Bangladeshi government’s commitment to religious tolerance.

“It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the Government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges. The Government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries,” the Bangladeshi government’s statement reads.

The statement highlighted Bangladesh’s ‘commitment ‘to promoting harmony among all religious communities. It emphasised the Bangladeshi government’s continuous efforts to defend the rights of religious minorities and promote communal harmony in the country. The celebration of Durga Puja last month was hailed as an example of the government’s commitment to promoting inclusivity. While the Bangladeshi government claimed that there was a “peaceful observance” of Durga Puja, OpIndia reported how Hindus and their temples were attacked, Durga Puja pandals were vandalised by Islamists and even a Mukut gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a Bangladeshi temple was stolen.  

“The statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard. It also completely disregards that the Government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike. Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance. Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh,” the Bangladeshi government said.

“This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month. The Government of Bangladesh would like to reiterate that the country’s judiciary is fully independent and it does not interfere in the work of the judiciary. The matter under question is at present being dealt with by the court of law,” the statement adds.

While the Mohammad Yunus-led government expressed concerns over the reports of violence amid the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, the leader of “Sammilita Sanatani Jot” and claimed to have stepped up the security to uphold religious harmony, the visuals of Islamists on the streets expose its lies. Notably, Das was arrested on Monday from Dhaka airport on multiple charges including sedition.

In Rangunia, Islamists were seen giving open calls to slaughter the ISKCON devotees.

Besides, the Islamists are demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, with a clear intent to cut Hindus off from their culture and religion.

On Tuesday, Islamists attacked Kali Mandir at Hazari Goli in Chittagong Municipality of Bangladesh. Just days back, it was reported that Hindus in this area were arrested and tortured.

In Chhattogram, a Hindu temple was reportedly set ablaze by the Islamists. The temples targeted by Islamist mobs have been identified as Lokonath Temple in Firangi Bazar, Mansa Mata Temple, and Kali Mata Temple in Hazari Lane.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

You have voted for the lotus flower, will evict you from the village, kill you: Muslim hooliganism begins after I.N.D.I. Alliance wins in Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -

‘Incorrect and reckless reporting’: Adani Group refutes allegations against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, says no charges for FCPA violation

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC criticizes AAP govt’s health infrastructure saying it is insufficient and not functioning properly, renotifies PIL seeking to implement Ayushman Bharat

ANI -

‘Only Hindus can be appointed as staff in colleges, schools run with funds from Hindu temples’: Madras HC dismisses writ petition filed by a...

OpIndia Staff -

Amid ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’ slogans, Islamists at anti-Waqf AIMPLB meeting call for ‘civil war’, Maulanas ask Muslims to hit streets against the government

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal violence: Gulbuddin Hikmatyar, Sultan Arif, and others attacked police, snatched weapons, damaged CCTV, torched vehicles. Read what the FIR says

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq named as prime accused along with 700–800 mobsters. Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

The Wire publishes fake news claiming voter discrepancy in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, state Chief Electoral Officer exposes its falsehoods

OpIndia Staff -

As Walmart rolls back DEI policies, here’s how a recent research reveals DEI training perpetuates bias against Brahmins, Muslim victimhood and racism

Shraddha Pandey -

Take Muslim girl on a date, but with Abba, Ammi, or brother in tow: All about the ‘halal Muslim dating’ at Mumbai’s Islamic carnival

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com