A 25-year-old butcher reportedly killed his live-in partner Gangi Kumari (24) by strangulation and then sliced her body into 40–50 pieces in a forested region in the Khunti region of Jharkhand. The arrested accused has been identified as Naresh Bhengra, while the victim is Gangi Kumari. The two had a fight over his marriage with another woman. The shocking incident took place around two weeks ago and came to light on 24th November after a stray dog was discovered with human remains, in the vicinity of Jordag village in the Jariagarh police station area. The couple was from Jordag village but lived and worked in Tamil Nadu.

The authorities stated that although the two had been living together for a few years, the culprit married another woman in Khunti without the victim’s knowledge and then returned to Tamil Nadu without his wife and continued to live with Gangi. A couple of weeks ago, they returned to Khunti on her insistence. However, a fight broke out between them when she made him take her to his village, demanding that he would have to refund the money he owed her if he refused.

As a result, he pretended to take her to the village, but instead took her to a forest near his house in Jordag village and strangled Gangi with her dupatta. He then chopped the body into around 50 pieces using a sharp weapon and threw away the body parts for wild animals to consume.

“The brutal incident occurred on 8 November when they reached Khunti as the accused, who had married another woman, did not wish to take her home. Instead, he took her to a forest near his house at Jordag village in Jariagarh police station and chopped the body into pieces,” informed Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Kumar.

The man was skilled at slicing chicken and worked in a Tamil Nadu butcher shop, according to Inspector Ashok Singh, who investigated the matter. “He admitted about chopping the body parts of the woman into 40 to 50 pieces before leaving those in the forest for wild animals to feast on. The police recovered several parts on 24 November after a dog in the area was seen with a mutilated human hand,” he stated.

He mentioned that the deceased pushed him to return to Khunti as she didn’t know he was married. On 24th November, they arrived in Ranchi and took a train to the man’s hamlet. The official disclosed, “Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait. He returned with sharp weapons and strangulated her with a dupatta after raping her. He then cut the body into 40 to 50 pieces and left for his home to live with his wife.”

The woman had told her mother that she had taken a train and would be living with her boyfriend. A bag containing her possessions, including her Aadhaar card, was discovered in the jungle after her remains were recovered. Her mother was called to the scene and identified the items belonging to her daughter. “The mother suspected the man behind the crime who after being nabbed by the police admitted to chopping the woman into pieces,” he added. A garden hoe and a sickle drenched in blood were also found among the recovered objects.

This incident is similar to the Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walker in 2022. She was murdered by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who dismembered her body and dumped it in the Mehrauli jungle in South Delhi.