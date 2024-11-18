On Monday, November 18, Russia reacted to reports that US President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to launch US supplied long-range-missiles into Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, reacting to the development, said that the United States is “throwing oil on the fire” with the decision.

Accusing outgoing President Joe Biden of increasing tensions with this decision, Peskov said, “If such a decision has been taken, it means a whole new spiral of tension and a whole new situation with regard to US involvement in this conflict”.

Peskov also said that such a decision by the Biden administration signals NATO’s direct involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement from the Kremlin added that if missiles provided by the US are fired deep into Russia, Moscow will view the attack as not from Ukraine, but from the US itself.

Notably, Biden Administration’s decision to allow use of long range US missiles to target Russia comes less than 2 weeks after the Democrats lost the Presidential Elections to Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has long advocated bringing the war to an end.

Earlier, on November 17 (local time), the administration of United States President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use the US-supplied long-range missile to strike inside Russia, which marked a significant change in the policy of the United States in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, after Joe Biden’s decision, its NATO-ally Germany said that Germany stands by its decision to not provide long-range missiles to Ukraine.

A German government spokesperson was asked whether there may be a shift in its policy after the US decision to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles into Russia.