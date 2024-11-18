Monday, November 18, 2024
HomeWorldJoe Biden throwing oil on fire: Russia reacts to US allowing Ukraine to use...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Joe Biden throwing oil on fire: Russia reacts to US allowing Ukraine to use American missiles to target Russian territory

Accusing outgoing President Joe Biden of increasing tensions with this decision, Peskov said, "If such a decision has been taken, it means a whole new spiral of tension and a whole new situation with regard to US involvement in this conflict".

OpIndia Staff
Vladimir Putin with Joe Biden, images via Mikhail Metzel/ Sputnik/AFP
8

On Monday, November 18, Russia reacted to reports that US President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to launch US supplied long-range-missiles into Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, reacting to the development, said that the United States is “throwing oil on the fire” with the decision.

Accusing outgoing President Joe Biden of increasing tensions with this decision, Peskov said, “If such a decision has been taken, it means a whole new spiral of tension and a whole new situation with regard to US involvement in this conflict”.

Peskov also said that such a decision by the Biden administration signals NATO’s direct involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement from the Kremlin added that if missiles provided by the US are fired deep into Russia, Moscow will view the attack as not from Ukraine, but from the US itself.

Notably, Biden Administration’s decision to allow use of long range US missiles to target Russia comes less than 2 weeks after the Democrats lost the Presidential Elections to Republican candidate Donald Trump, who has long advocated bringing the war to an end.

Earlier, on November 17 (local time), the administration of United States President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use the US-supplied long-range missile to strike inside Russia, which marked a significant change in the policy of the United States in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, after Joe Biden’s decision, its NATO-ally Germany said that Germany stands by its decision to not provide long-range missiles to Ukraine.

A German government spokesperson was asked whether there may be a shift in its policy after the US decision to allow Ukraine to fire long-range missiles into Russia.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com