Monday, November 4, 2024
Khalistani anarchist doubling as a Canadian law enforcement official? Police sergeant seen protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours, videos go viral

OpIndia Staff
Seargent Harinder Sohi seen protesting with Khalistanis against Indian government and Hindus outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton
Peel Police's Seargent Harinder Sohi seen protesting with Khalistanis against Indian government and Hindus outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton (Image: DonaldBestCA/X)
On 3rd November, pro-Khalistani elements attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. Videos of Khalistanis protesting outside the temple went viral on social media. In one of the videos, X user Bellator identified a Peel Police Sergeant protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours. The police official has been identified as Sergeant Harinder Sohi of Peel Police, whose badge number is 3071.

Anti-corruption advocate and former Toronto Police officer Donald Best also posted about Sgt Sohi on social media. In the video, Sohi was seen smiling and possibly saying “Indian Government” in response to the protest leader’s chants, “Who’s the terrorist?” Sohi was also holding a Khalistani flag and waving it in the video.

Donald contacted the Duty Inspector to report Sohi’s presence as a protester at the scene. In response, Peel Police Communications took his number and informed him that the Duty Inspector was at the protest site and would be notified. Donald mentioned that by 1:15 AM, he had not received a promised callback, so he published the post.

Peel Police have not issued any statement on the matter.

Sohi was not the only officer seen acting against Hindus during the protest. Another Peel Police officer was observed entering the crowd to confront Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistani elements. The officer who acted against Hindus has been identified based on a video shared by Peel Police on TikTok. The officer’s badge number is 4673, and his name is Aditya Pande.

Peel Police and RCMP officials also targeted Hindus for desecrating Khalistani flags. However, no similar action has ever been taken by the police against Khalistani elements who regularly desecrate the Indian flag.

Khalistanis attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple

On 3rd November (local time), Khalistanis attacked Hindus at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Canada. The incident occurred after Hindu devotees protested against Khalistani elements raising anti-India slogans outside the temple to mark the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots in Punjab, following the assassination of then-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Following the attack, local Peel Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived at the scene. However, rather than detaining the Khalistanis, some Peel Police officers reportedly attacked Hindu locals. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice has played victim card over the incident. In a letter issued by SFJ, its founder, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused Hindus of instigating the attack by chanting “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Modi Zindabad” in front of the Khalistani elements who were protesting outside the temple.

Canadian MP of Indian origin, Chandra Arya, expressed concerns over the attack and said that a red line has been crossed. In a post on X, he wrote, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that, in addition to the Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated our law enforcement agencies. No wonder that under ‘freedom of expression,’ Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up, assert their rights, and hold politicians accountable.”

While Arya openly condemned Khalistani elements for the attack, Canadian PM Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre completely failed to call out Khalistani elements. Both party leaders placed their vote bank appeasement politics above the safety of Canadian Hindus in their posts condemning the attack.

Canada Border Security hired a Khalistani terrorist

On Monday, 22nd October, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) admitted while talking to ThePrint that Sandeep Singh Sidhu, who is wanted by the Indian authorities for advancing terrorist activities in Punjab and murdering a Shaurya Chakra awardee in Tarn Taran, is its employee.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is aware of the articles and takes any allegations seriously. We can confirm that the individual you are referring to is an employee of the CBSA. Please note that due to the Privacy Act, we cannot provide details on specific cases or individuals,” the CBSA official said in an email reply to The Print.

According to the CBSA’s official website, the agency has a very complex procedure to make sure they hire the right people with the right skills and experience. It states that the candidate must go through a telephone integrity interview, a credit check, and law enforcement and security database verifications.

Canada has a long history of shielding criminals, terrorists and gangsters. It seems as if the government in Canada is now hiring them as police officials, border security personnel and giving them powers which they are using to attack Hindus living in Canada and the Government of India.

