On Friday, 22nd November, at least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The information was confirmed by the police who stated that the encounter took place in the jungles of Korajuguda, Datewada, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar area of Sukma.

Sundaraj P, IGP, Bastar confirmed the operation and revealed that the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team were part of it.

10 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh@anurag_dwary reports pic.twitter.com/hibkLm1Hfl — NDTV (@ndtv) November 22, 2024

“The forces had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area. We are yet to identify the bodies of the Maoists recovered,” the IG said further.

As per the reports, the search operation in the case is still underway. However, until now, the police have recovered INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles among others.

Notably, with this, the total number of Maoists killed in this year has reached 207. The authorities in this case were given a tip regarding the presence of Maoists from Konta and Kistaram areas. After this, an operation was launched during which the encounter suddenly broke out.

𝐂𝐡𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 ||



10 Maoists killed in the encounter in Sukma district and a large number of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 and a self-loading rifle have been recovered from the spot: IG (Bastar Range) Sunder Raj P pic.twitter.com/ppQDMstbPh — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 22, 2024

The 10 bodies of the Maoists have been recovered by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the authorities for maintaining zero tolerance towards Naxalism. He said that maintaining peace and development in the Maoist-affected Bastar region is the state government’s top priority.

Further information in the given case is underway.