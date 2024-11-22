Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: Security forces eliminate 10 Maoists in latest encounter, total 207 Maoists killed in...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Security forces eliminate 10 Maoists in latest encounter, total 207 Maoists killed in 2024 alone

Sundaraj P, IGP, Bastar confirmed the operation and revealed that the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team were part of it.

OpIndia Staff
Chhattisgarh: Police and CRPF eliminate 10 Maoists in latest encounter, total 207 Maoists killed in 2024 alone
Representative image via The Indian Express

On Friday, 22nd November, at least 10 Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The information was confirmed by the police who stated that the encounter took place in the jungles of Korajuguda, Datewada, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar area of Sukma.

Sundaraj P, IGP, Bastar confirmed the operation and revealed that the District Reserve Guard (DRG) team and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team were part of it.

“The forces had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the area. We are yet to identify the bodies of the Maoists recovered,” the IG said further.

As per the reports, the search operation in the case is still underway. However, until now, the police have recovered INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles among others.

Notably, with this, the total number of Maoists killed in this year has reached 207. The authorities in this case were given a tip regarding the presence of Maoists from Konta and Kistaram areas. After this, an operation was launched during which the encounter suddenly broke out.

The 10 bodies of the Maoists have been recovered by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the authorities for maintaining zero tolerance towards Naxalism. He said that maintaining peace and development in the Maoist-affected Bastar region is the state government’s top priority.

Further information in the given case is underway.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Love Jihad in UP: Shariq entraps a Hindu girl posing as Honey, rapes her and forces her to embrace Islam on the pretext of...

OpIndia Staff -

Dalit Lekhraj’s daughter becomes Sakina: Over 3000 non-Muslims studying in a madarasa in Rajasthan, reveals RTI; Bajrang Dal alleges conversion conspiracy

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Swara Bhaskar claims she and her Muslim husband are ‘progressive,’ had earlier canvassed votes for the ‘honour of Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -

Congress spokesperson wanted to show photo of Gautam Adani with PM Modi, ends up showing a picture of Adani with Robert Vadra in a...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Awarded projects when in power, called him corrupt otherwise’: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla exposes I.N.D.I. bloc’s hypocrisy over Adani row

OpIndia Staff -

‘We have lost everything’: Kashmiri Pandits lament as Jammu Development Authorities demolish their shops, assert they weren’t served any notices

OpIndia Staff -

CPIM declares Adani ‘guilty’ of corruption just because some American lawyers say so, demands a CBI case to probe allegations made against him in...

OpIndia Staff -

Hypersonic ballistic missile hits Dnipro, Ukraine: Putin says it was ‘combat testing’ to show they can hit anywhere with nuclear warheads. What it means

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Deadly attack on passenger vans kills over 40 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram, reports indicate Sunni militants targeting Shias

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Indian consulate forced to cancel camps after Trudeau govt does not provide even ‘minimum security’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com