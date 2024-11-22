'We have lost everything': Kashmiri Pandits cry as Jammu Development Authorities demolish their shops without notice, details

Friday, November 22, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

‘We have lost everything’: Kashmiri Pandits lament as Jammu Development Authorities demolish their shops, assert they weren’t served any notices

The Kashmiri Pandits who were settled in the locality three decades ago demanded action against the authorities saying that no prior notice was issued regarding the demolition of the properties.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Video shared by Mehbooba Mufti

On Wednesday, 20th November, massive outrage was witnessed in Jammu city as around 12 shops belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits were razed to the ground by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) without prior notice. The shops that were taken down were located on the land of the JDA in the city. This action enraged the shop owners who protested against the authorities and demanded action against them. 

According to officials, the shops, which were being removed as a part of the demolition drive, were constructed by displaced Kashmiri Pandits on the JDA land adjacent to the Muthi camp about three decades earlier. “The old shops were located on land belonging to the JDA, which had given a deadline to the Kashmiri Pandits to remove their arrangements on their own within three months, failing which encroachments would be removed,” the officials were quoted as saying. 

However, the Kashmiri Pandits who were settled in the locality three decades ago demanded action against the authorities saying that no prior notice was issued regarding the demolition of the properties. JDA Vice President Pankaj Sharma claimed that notices to the concerned parties were sent on 20th January and that they had ‘promised’ to vacate the shops. “After that due to elections, no action could be initiated from our side,” he said.

As per Sharma, there were 25 kanals of land in the Muthi area, where Kashmiri Pandit refugees were initially settled in one-room domed dwellings, followed by two-room apartment allocations in Purkhu and Jagti. “Since residences are to be built here for 208 underprivileged people, a tender has also been advertised. In such cases, we must evacuate the land. Despite this, the state has assured to set up ten shops for these people,” he said.

While this happened, several political parties like the BJP, PDP, and Apni Party expressed dissatisfaction over the action and demanded resettlement of the concerned Kashmiri Pandits.

“Heartbreaking scenes emerge as Kashmiri Pandit shopkeepers stand helplessly by the rubble of their demolished shops, reportedly brought down by the JDA without prior notice. This comes as yet another blow to a community that has endured unimaginable hardships for decades,” Mehbooba Mufti of PDP said.

“What began as targeted demolitions of assets of tribal community has now been extended to Kashmiri Pandits, further deepening their sense of alienation and loss. We urge CM Omar Abdullah to step in and address this grave injustice with compassion and urgency,” she added indicating that the shops were demolished without issuing prior notices.

She also shared a video of an old victim crying over the demolition of his shop saying, “We have lost everything. Where shall we go now?”

J&K Apni Party founder chief Altaf Bukhari said, “Jammu Development Authority (JDA) should not have demolished the temporary shops belonging to Kashmiri Pandit refugees at Muthi Camp, Jammu. These small establishments have been the primary source of livelihood for these poor migrants for over past three decades. If demolition was necessary, the administration should have first arranged alternatives to protect their livelihoods.”

“Such actions are disappointing, especially under an elected government that is expected to prioritize the welfare of its citizens. I urge the administration to ensure justice for the affected shop owners by either permitting them to rebuild their shops or providing them with suitable alternatives to sustain their livelihoods,” he added.

BJP spokesperson GL Raina meanwhile called the demolition an ‘act of revenge’ by the NC-Congress coalition government. He demanded to provide immediate alternative arrangements to the affected families.

JDA meanwhile reiterated that the said land of Muthi Camp has now been allotted for the construction of 208 flats for the economically weaker sections. However, Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani assured that new shops would be built soon for the affected shopkeepers. 10 shops are almost ready for these people, which are in Camp-2.

Regarding this incident, the BJP further directly targeted the NC-Congress coalition government. It is believed that after the change of government, such action on the Kashmiri Pandit community could be a part of a political vendetta.

Notably, in October this year, the NC-Congress alliance formed a government in the Union Territory designating Omar Abdullah as the CM. Now, all the parties like the BJP, PDP, and Apni Party are requesting the CM to provide immediate alternative arrangements to the affected displaced Kashmiri families.

