On 30th November, pro-Khalistan elements protested against the Indian government outside the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. The protests occurred despite court orders prohibiting such activities.

The Khalistanis protested outside the temple while Indian consulates in Canada were conducting annual consular camps to assist elderly Indian nationals living in Canada by providing life certificates.

Pro-Khalistan protest took place outside the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Scarborough, where the Consulate General of India – Toronto was hosting a Life Certificate Camp. Due to a court injunction, protesters were required to remain at least 100 meters away from the temple grounds.… pic.twitter.com/dChwkISXO5 — Documenting Reality (@realitydocu) December 1, 2024

Notably, such certificates are vital documents required for pension disbursement from the Indian government. These camps have become regular targets for pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, who have been using intimidation and protests to disrupt the efforts of the Government of India. Previously, several camps were cancelled due to security challenges at multiple locations across Canada.

HAPPENING NOW: I’m outside the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir where the Khalistanis extremists have gathered to protest the temple and the “Indian government”.

What is actually happening inside is that there are elderly people from India who qualify for an Indian pension. So once a year… pic.twitter.com/gbjthukMhE — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 30, 2024

The protesters were seen gathered outside the temple, waving flags, raising slogans, and using sound systems to intimidate attendees. These camps cater to elderly pensioners from diverse religious backgrounds, including Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and Christians, who attend the camps peacefully to access the services provided by the Government of India. However, they have now become focal points for political hostility.

A video on the matter was shared by Daniel Bordman, Senior Correspondent for The National Telegraph, who covered the protests. In his report, Bordman said, “What these Khalistanis are protesting is simple reverse remittance—money earned by Indian pensioners being sent into Canada. Their aim is to destabilise India-Canada relations and disrupt social harmony here. These groups are influenced by foreign powers, particularly Pakistan and China, and are actively working to sow chaos.”

He added that people from diverse religious backgrounds attend such camps and that the claims made by the Khalistani protesters are baseless. He stated, “There’s no conspiracy by the Indian government inside these camps. I’ve seen Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians peacefully collecting their pensions. The protesters’ claims are baseless, and their actions are dangerous, as they incite violence against community spaces like temples.”

In a video, pro-Khalistan elements were heard chanting “Kill Modi” wishing for the death of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. In another video, they were heard chanting “Who killed Nijjar, Indian Government”.

Pro-Khalistan protesters chant in reference to the Indian Prime Minister:



“Kill Modi! Kill Modi!”



After a few rounds they intersperse the word “politics” to clarify (or obfuscate) their meaning. #cdnpoli #Scarborough #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/UZCoGkG7i1 — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 30, 2024

Court steps in to ensure safety

Amidst the rising tension around these camps, the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario intervened and passed an order prohibiting the protesters from gathering within a 100-metre perimeter of the temple during the camp. The court order explicitly recognised the potential harm posed by the protesters. The court order stated, “On the balance of probabilities, the applicant has satisfied the elevated requirements of a motion for an injunction restraining the protesters from encroaching the 100-metre perimeter of the applicant’s temple… Harm does not end with violence. Intimidation of elderly persons attending the temple for administrative consular services and for worship is harm to them and to the community the temple represents.”

The Superior Court of Justice has granted an injunction prohibiting (among other things) protests within 100m of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Hindu Cultural Centre (1 Morning View Trail, Scarborough) from 8AM-6PM on Sat, Nov 30, 2024. Violators may face removal/arrest by TPS. Full… pic.twitter.com/sCttTm9baV — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 30, 2024

The court further directed law enforcement agencies, including the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, to enforce the restrictions. Officers were authorised to “arrest and remove persons, objects and structures violating” the injunction, including those impeding access to the temple or intimidating its visitors. A similar injunction had earlier been granted to the Khalsa Diwan Society’s Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver, which hosted its consular camp peacefully under police protection.

Security challenges and cancellations in Canada

The targeting of these camps has raised concerns about the security of Indian diplomatic efforts in Canada. Notably, in early November, a consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton faced a violent invasion by pro-Khalistani elements. The violence led to multiple arrests, and following the incident, Indian consulates cancelled several camps, including one at the Vaishno Devi Mandir in Oakville, citing insufficient security from the Canadian authorities.

Furthermore, it was reported that consular camps in certain locations had to be relocated or cancelled entirely due to threats of violence. The Indian Consulate in Toronto publicly expressed its concerns, stating, “Even minimum security guarantees are not being provided, making it unsafe for attendees and organisers.”

Attack on Hindu temple in Brampton and Surrey amidst ongoing consular camp

Hindu temples in Brampton and Surrey were attacked by Khalistanis when a consular camp to help locals was underway on 3rd November. In Brampton, Khalistanis were seen barging inside the Hindu Sabha temple premises with sticks and assaulting the worshippers who tried to stop them. The Indian High Commission has stated that despite requests to provide support amid potential threats to the place, the Canadian police allowed the violence to happen.