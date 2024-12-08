A Muslim man in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh divorced his wife using the banned triple talaq practice just because she said that the riots and attack on police in Sambhal were wrong. The man accused his wife of being a kafir, pronounced instant divorce, and abandoned her along with their 5-month-old son.

The woman identified as Nida was planning to visit Sambhal for a wedding, and was watching videos on Sambhal violence to check if it was safe to visit the town. The violence in Sambhal erupted in Sambhal after a court ordered survey of the Jama Masjid there over claims that it was built by demolishing a temple.

Her husband Ejazul was living separately from his family for some time, and was not providing financial support to his family. Therefore, recently Nida went to his office to meet him, and while waiting, she was watching videos on Sambhal violence on her phone. When the husband arrived and saw her watching the videos, he confronted her about why she was watching such videos.

In response, the woman asked what is wrong in watching the videos. She then proceeded to say what is wrong is wrong, and everyone has the right to defend themselves, referring to the attack on the police by Muslim mob.

Her husband got enraged at hearing this, and announced instant divorce on the spot declaring that she is not Muslim. He said, ‘You are a kafir (infidel), you are not a Muslim. You are supporting police. Now I will not keep you, I am divorcing you right here’. Saying this, he pronounced the word ‘Talaq’ three times.

He then asked her to leave, saying that their relation has ended. She pleaded to not divorce her, saying that their kid is ill, but he didn’t listen, and ordered her to leave.

Nida also said that she has 3 children from her previous marriage, and married Ejazul after the death of her previous husband. But Ejazul refuses to accept them, and he also refuses to accept his own son with her.

After the incident, the woman filed a complaint against the man at police station in Moradabad. Confirming the development, Moradabad SP Ranvijay Sing said, “A woman has filed a complaint against her husband that she was watching a YouTube video related to Sambhal, which led to a fight between the couple. The husband asked her not to watch the video, and when she did not agree, he ended the marriage by saying talaq three times.”

Notably, the controversial practice of triple talaq that allows Muslim men to divorce their wives by saying the word ‘Talaq’ three times was banned by the Supreme Court in 2017. After that in 2019, the Modi government legislated an act to formally outlaw the practice to protect the rights of Muslim women.