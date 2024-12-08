Six people from the Meitei community, including three children, were kidnapped and killed in Manipur’s Jiribam district by Kuki militants in November this year. On Saturday, December 7, the kin of the 6 people killed narrated what they called the “horror” of November 11.

The six Meiteis included three women, two minors, and a 10-months-old infant. They were kidnapped and later brutally murdered, including burning some of them to death.

Notably, Security forces had unearthed large weapons cache in Jiribam, Manipur, just weeks before this deadly attack.

The family members of the deceased reached Delhi from Jiribam on Saturday, December 7, to narrate their ordeal and the horrific nature of the crime. They also highlighted that no arrests have been made in the case.

Addressing a Press Conference, the relatives of the killed Meiteis said, ““While seeing the deceased bodies of my 6 family members including my wife and children, they were signs of torture, sexually assaulted and I suspected they were rapped before they were killed and then thrown into the Barak river.”

Telem Uttam Singh, 38-yrs husband of Telem Thoibi Devi, and father of Thajamanbi (8 years) further added, “I never imagined that whole my family members could be abducted in front of CRPF and killed after adduction. So, I appeal to the authorities to investigate and give severe punishment to those aggressors.”

Highlighting the horror of the incident, Telem Uttam Singh said, “When the dead bodies of my mother and sisters were found, they were half-naked. My sister’s upper part of her head had been torn off, and there were many bruises and injuries on their bodies. I suspect that the Kuki militants raped them and then killed” says Sandhya-Daughter and sister of the victims.”

12-year-old Nongyai said that they did not even know anything about the attack because they were hiding in the bushes. They only came to know about it much later, when CRPF people came and rescued them. He mentioned that they realised that only then they realised his mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and her children were kidnapped.

The Manipur government in a cabinet resolution has called the perpetrators of the Jiribam massacre “Kuki militants”.

The family members of the killed Meiteis told reporters that they want the government to ensure the death penalty is given to all the Kuki militants involved in the Jiribam massacre.