Salil Tripathi of 'The Caravan' exposes his hypocrisy while trying to silence criticism of anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh

Salil Tripathi, the contributing editor at the leftist propaganda magazine ‘The Caravan’, had attempted to silence those speaking on the plight of Hindus who are left at the mercy of violent Muslim mobs in Bangladesh.

When geopolitical analyst Jeff M Smith highlighted that the Trump administration must address India’s concerns about the precarious situation in Bangladesh, Salil Tripathi suggested that only Bangladeshis should be bothered about it.

In a tweet on Sunday (1st December), the serial propagandist stated, “What’s happening in Bangladesh is a matter for Bangladeshis, and nobody elsewhere should bother, unless they have an agenda.”

What's happening in Bangladesh is a matter for Bangladeshis, and nobody elsewhere should bother, unless they have an agenda. https://t.co/SyGNgN4kYm — saliltripathi (জয় বাংলা!) (@saliltripathi) December 1, 2024

Salil Tripathi attributed motives to people voicing concerns on the anti-Hindu attacks in Bangladesh so as to discourage them from speaking about it on social media.

It is a common ploy employed by the left-liberal ecosystem to intimidate those into silence who dare to oppose their narratives.

The contributing editor at ‘The Caravan’ thus sought to deviate public discourse over the role of violent Muslim mobs in endangering the lives of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Young Muslims protecting Hindu temples in Bangladesh: pic.twitter.com/5akcwjZLOP — saliltripathi (জয় বাংলা!) (@saliltripathi) August 5, 2024

Coincidentally, Salil Tripathi was at the forefront of peddling the Islamist narrative of ‘Muslims protecting Hindu temples in Bangladesh’ without highlighting the religious affiliation of the attackers.

“Young Muslims protecting Hindu temples in Bangladesh,” he had tweeted on 6th August this year i.e. a day after the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.

His diversionary tweet was aimed at shifting focus from the atrocities committed on Hindus and their temples by Muslim mobs to photo-ops about them ‘protecting’ Hindu places of worship.

Salil Tripathi:



➡️Don't bother about Bangladesh unless you have an agenda. Please leave it to Bangladeshis.



Also Salil Tripathi:



➡️See Muslims are protecting Hindu temples (from other Muslims) in Bangladesh.



Mental gymnastics of the contributing editor of 'The Caravan'. pic.twitter.com/vn01AAJvjV — Dibakar Dutta (দিবাকর দত্ত) (@dibakardutta_) December 2, 2024

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses within days of the fall of Dhaka.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’.

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a radical Muslim man named Yasin Mia vandalised the idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities in Gouripur town in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on 25th September.

In the latest series of attacks, idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities were vandalised at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap and the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap on 28th September and 1st October respectively.

The attacks were carried out in Sujanagar upazila in Pabna district in Rajshahi Division of Bangladesh. While a total of 4 idols were defaced at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap, another 5 Hindu idols were destroyed at the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap.

On 3rd October, 7 idols of Hindu deities were destroyed at the Gopinath Jiur Akhara Durga Puja mandap. The incident occurred in Kishoreganj in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

On 5th November, the Hindu community came under attack from police and law enforcement authorities in Hazari Goli in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

There have been multiple instances of attacks on Hindus under the pretext of ‘blasphemy.’ The recent cases of Hridoy Pal, Utsab Mandal, Partha Biswas Pintu and Utsab Kumar Gian are shining examples of targeted persecution.

On 29th November, a violent Muslim mob attacked Hindu minorities and vandalised 3 temples in Patharghata in Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

The Hindu religious sites that were targeted by the Muslims included the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the Shoni Temple, and Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple. The attack took place immediately after the conclusion of Jumma Namaz.

On 30th November, a prominent Hindu journalist named Munni Saha was arrested by the police from Karwan Bazar in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

So far, there have been many attempts to downplay violence against Hindus as ‘fake‘, ‘exaggerated‘ or ‘politically motivated‘.

The recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and his aides, attempts at banning Hindu organisation ISKCON and stiffling Hindu protests with cases of ‘sedition’ highlight systematic persecution under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus.