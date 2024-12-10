On Monday, 9th December, the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Barabanki area of the state arrested 7 individuals for smuggling cows. As per the initial reports, a shootout broke out in the region as the accused persons were trying to flee from the spot. Two of the accused were shot in the legs by the police in due course. The arrested persons are Sarwar, Gufran, Umar, Ankul Gupta, Irfan, Navijan, and Aziz. The police also meanwhile revealed that one of the accused persons, Umar used to dress up like Hindu sadhu to avoid suspicion.

माथे पर टीका, गले में भगवा गमछा, हाथ में त्रिशूल…नाम मोहम्मद उमर।



बाराबंकी, यूपी पुलिस ने 7 गौतस्कर सरवर, गुफरान, उमर, अंकुल गुप्ता, इरफान, नवीजान, अजीज पकड़े हैं।



पुलिस ने बताया– "उमर साधू के वेश में गौतस्करी करता था, जिससे किसी को शक न हो" pic.twitter.com/QQGCxKgZWB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 9, 2024

Umar wore a tilak on the forehead, a saffron scarf around the neck, and held a trident in his hand to pose like a Hindu Sadhu to avoid suspicion. The image of the accused is making rounds on social media.

According to local reports, the Sathrikh Police in Barabanki were informed about a suspicious vehicle moving towards the jungle from the Guriya Ghat road area. The Police immediately reached the spot to investigate the matter and discovered that the suspicious pick-up van had harmful weapons, such as a knife, belt, and cutter, stored in it.

In the meantime, the accused cow smugglers saw the police moving towards the vehicle so they hid in the nearby jungle. Later when they saw the police investigating the vehicle, they began firing at the officers from the jungle, following which a shootout broke out. The police teams also then launched retaliatory firing injuring two of the smugglers identified as Sarvar and Gufran.

The other accused cow smugglers were arrested by the police while they made efforts to flee from the spot and the two injured were sent to the hospital for treatment. The smugglers have notably been shot in their legs.

Barabanki Additional Superintendent of Police South, Dr Akhilesh Narayan Singh commented on the matter and said that two illegal pistols, two used cartridges and three live cartridges were recovered from the possession of injured smugglers Sarwar and Gufran.

“The accused are vicious criminals and are involved in heinous crimes like cow smuggling. Some of these also have a long criminal history in different police stations. An iron chapad, a knife, a wooden stick, two sticks, 9 bread packets, a pickup vehicle, an eco van, and a motorcycle have been recovered from the possession of the arrested smugglers,” he added.