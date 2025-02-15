Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Did you know: Pakistani supervisor of Gaurav Gogoi’s wife engaged in anti-India propaganda, cheered when issue of Delhi riots was raised in Parliament

Shaikh, who serves both as a colleague and the supervisor of Elizabeth Coulburn, had tried to create panic among Indian Muslims about being rendered Stateless, and sent to detention centres.

OpIndia Staff
Did you know: Pakistani supervisor of Gaurav Gogoi's wife engaged in anti-India propaganda, cheered when issue of Delhi riots was raised in Parliament
Ali Tauqeer Sheikh (left), Elizabeth Colburn and Gaurav Gogoi (right)

The controversy surrounding the wife of Congress leader, Gaurav Gogoi, ceases to exist. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who previously questioned Elizabeth Coulburn over her alleged ties to ISI, highlighted the tweets posted by her supervisor in Pakistan.

Colburn works as a project manager in the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) in Delhi. Interestingly, the Regional Director of CDKN for Asia is a Pakistani national named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sheikh has a history of peddling anti-India propaganda, particularly through his X (formerly Twitter account). He had attempted to portray a false impression of India to the world through his politically motivated tweets.

Shaikh, who serves both as a colleague and the supervisor of Elizabeth Coulburn, had tried to create panic among Indian Muslims about being rendered Stateless, and sent to detention centres.

He had attempted to downplay the menace of love jihad (grooming of non-Muslim women by Muslim men to convert), and cried Islamophobia after public outcry over Tablighi Jamaat’s actions that led to the spread of Covid-19.

However, most importantly, the Regional Director of CDKN had cheered Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for raking up the issue of Delhi riots in the Indian Parliament.

The Pakistani national had tweeted on 7th March 2020, “Bravo! Gaurav & 6 others suspended from Indian parliament by speaker for standing up for fellow citizens. Suspend me but please discuss Delhi riots, says Gaurav Gogoi of Congress.”

He had shared a news report by The Sentinel and tagged Elizabeth Gogoi with the message, “Please let him know our admiration.”

