Business tycoon and the head of the US government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly become a father for the 13th time. The news came out after author and conservative political commentator Ashley St. Clair posted on X on 15th February that she gave to birth to Elon Musk’s baby five months ago. In her post, Clair wrote that she did not disclose the fact before to protect the child’s privacy. She urged the media to ‘refrain from evasive reporting’.

”Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days is has become clear that tabloid media intends to do do, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from evasive reporting,” wrote Clair.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

The same day she posted on X announcing that she would be taking a break from X for some time to spend time with her family.

In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists



Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

A day later Clair reportedly urged Musk to finalise their co-parenting agreement. As per reports, the 25-year-old author had expressed frustration over Musk’s lack of response in a now-deleted post on X. In the post, she reportedly claimed that she and her team have been trying to reach Elon Musk for days but he did not acknowledge their messages.

Musk has not yet made any official statement regarding the matter. However, he responded to a post on X alleging that Clair plotted for years to trap Musk. “Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk,” wrote an X user to which Musk responded by writing “Whoa”.

Whoa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

As per reports, a statement was issued by Clair’s representative, Brian Glicklich, confirming that Clair and Musk had been in private discussions regarding a co-parenting agreement but the efforts were disrupted by media reports.

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” he said. “we are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the well being and security of the child they share,” he added.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post after the revelation, Clair said that she met Musk for the first time at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. At that time she was working for the satire site Babylon Bee. The relationship between the two grew, leading to her pregnancy, she said.

Clair claimed that Musk wanted her to keep their baby a secret “for everyone’s safety.” She said, “I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever.” She added that she decided to not keep it a secret anymore because tabloids had started to snoop around.

New York Post also claimed that Musk provided St Clair with a lavish apartment but no romance. She was put up in a glitzy apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District and given a security detail. However, Clair said that despite these facilities, she had to spend her pregnancy alone. “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody,” she claimed.

During the pregnancy, she went away from the limelight and social media, until she posted a photo from President Trump’s inauguration on 20th January.

The report said that the NY Post viewed texts between St. Clair and Musk’s money manager Jared Birchall, showing that Musk wanted his name not to be mentioned in the birth certificate, to which she agreed. Clair said that some people suspected that she had given birth to Musk’s child, and began stalking her and then started to threaten the child.

“There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore,” she claimed. She added that she still decided to remain silent, until one tabloid started snooping around.

Clair said that before the post on Musk owned X, she had informed Musk’s team that she was revealing the matter. “He ignored it,” she claimed.

Ashley St. Clair is a conservative political commentator and influencer known for her outspoken views and media presence. She authored the children’s book “Elephants Are Not Birds,” which reflects her advocacy for conservative ideologies. St. Clair has appeared at events alongside prominent right-wing figures and has been active in conservative media circles.

If the claims of Clair are true, it will be the 13th child of Musk with the fourth woman. The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has fathered 12 children with three different women before this.

With his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, Musk had six children. Their first son, Nevada Alexander, born in 2002, tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks; they then welcomed twins, Griffin and Vivian Jenna, in 2004, and triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, in 2006. Musk and Wilson divorced in 2008.

In 2020, Musk and Canadian musician Grimes (Claire Boucher) had a son who was named X Æ A-Xii by Musk, followed by a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, born via surrogacy in 2021. In 2023, they welcomed another child.

Additionally, Musk has three children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink: twins born in 2021, Strider and daughter Azure, and another child born via surrogacy in early 2024.