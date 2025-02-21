Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsED slaps ₹3.44 crore penalty on BBC India for FEMA violations with ₹5,000 fine...
Government and PolicyMediaNews Reports
Updated:

ED slaps ₹3.44 crore penalty on BBC India for FEMA violations with ₹5,000 fine per day, 3 directors fined ₹1.15 crore each

The directors were fined for their roles in overseeing company operations during the period of contravention. BBC WS India violated the FEMA norms by not reducing its FDI to 26%.

OpIndia Staff

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has imposed a penalty exceeding ₹3.44 crore on BBC World Service India for violations of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Additionally, three of its directors—Giles Antony Hunt, Indu Shekhar Sinha, and Paul Michael Gibbons—have each been fined over ₹1.14 crore each.

In addition to the principal penalty, BBC WS India faces a daily fine of ₹5,000 for each day after October 15, 2021, until compliance is achieved. The directors were fined for their roles in overseeing company operations during the period of contravention. BBC WS India violated the FEMA norms by not reducing its FDI to 26%.

An ED official told the media, “We have issued an adjudication order on Friday, levying a penalty of ₹3,44,48,850 on BBC WS India, along with a fine of ₹5000 for every day after 15.10.2021 till the date of compliance, for violation of provisions of FEMA (foreign exchange management act), 1999.”

The officer further added, “additionally, directors – Giles Antony Hunt, Indu Shekhar Sinha, and Paul Michael Gibbons have each been fined ₹1,14,82,950 for their roles in overseeing company operations during the period of contravention”.

The adjudication proceedings commenced following a show-cause notice issued on August 4, 2023, to BBC WS India, its three directors, and the finance head for various contraventions under FEMA. The ED’s investigation revealed that BBC WS India, a company with 100% FDI, continued to engage in uploading and streaming news and current affairs through digital media without reducing its FDI to the mandated 26% cap. This cap was stipulated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in Press Note 4, issued on September 18, 2019, which requires digital media entities to limit FDI to 26% under the government approval route.

The ED initiated its FEMA probe against BBC India in April 2023, following findings from an Income Tax Department survey conducted in February 2023. The survey suggested discrepancies between the income reported by BBC’s various entities and the scale of their operations in India, indicating potential tax evasion on certain remittances.

As of now, BBC has not issued a public statement regarding the ED’s recent adjudication order.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi University objects to Rahul Gandhi’s unannounced visit, says NSUI members misbehaved with some students and the area was cordoned off for an hour

OpIndia Staff -

Every province in Pakistan wants freedom from the Army’s tyranny: Why Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan may separate from the Islamic Republic in future

aditi -

India expects Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take verifiable actions against terror ecosystem: MEA

ANI -

Kapil Sibal, Huzefa Ahmadi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi argue against Waqf Act 2025, SG Tushar Mehta defends Centre: Key highlights from hearing at Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court reserves order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

ANI -

UP ATS arrests 2 persons for spying for Pakistan, Md. Haroon was working with Pakistani official declared ‘persona non grata’, Tufail in contact with...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala HC directs Family Courts that Police stations can’t be involved in children’s custody arrangements

OpIndia Staff -

Ansarul Ansari, Nepali cab driver in Qatar, becomes an ISI agent, starts spying on India after his training in Pakistan, arrested in a special...

OpIndia Staff -

100-year-old Shiv temple’s land illegally occupied in Sindh: Pakistan’s Hindu community appeals to govt save the religious place

OpIndia Staff -

S Jaishankar highlights link between Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir’s poisonous rhetoric and Pahalgam terror attack, says ‘extreme religious outlook’ the common thread

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com