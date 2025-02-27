Hate for Hindi, love for Urdu: Amid language politics of DMK, BJP questions MK Stalin’s Urdu promise

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday over the latter’s opposition to the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP). Malviya shared news clippings from 2015 on X, to highlight that during the Namakku Naame campaign, Stalin promised the Muslims to make Urdu compulsory if his party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power in the state.

Terming Stalin’s opposition to the three-language formula as ‘political opportunism’, Malviya wrote on X, “The glaring hypocrisy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on language policy! His opposition to the three-language formula prescribed in the National Education Policy is nothing but political opportunism. In 2015, during his Namkku Naame campaign, M.K. Stalin assured the Muslim community that Urdu would be made compulsory in schools if the DMK were voted into power. He even promised to enact a law to enforce this! If the DMK is determined to undermine Indian languages- including Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi-how is the imposition of Urdu acceptable? Young students in Tamil Nadu, who seek greater opportunities, deserve an answer”.

The glaring hypocrisy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on language policy! His opposition to the three-language formula prescribed in the National Education Policy is nothing but political opportunism.



In 2015, during his Namakku Naame campaign, M.K. Stalin assured the… pic.twitter.com/fxhmRV4KQK — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 26, 2025

Malviya’s remarks came after Stalin reiterated his stand against Hindi saying that Tamil Nadu was prepared for ‘another language war’ if the Hindi imposition continued. The DMK has maintained its stand of rejecting Hindi as a medium of instruction in schools under the NEP and adhering to its two-language policy which includes Tamil and English. The party often refers to the anti-Hindi agitations of 1965 which were spearheaded by the Dravidian movement to resist the imposition of Hindi in the state.

On several instances, MK Stalin has promised to safeguard and promote the Urdu language. It is interesting how the animosity and alleged threats to the Tamil language and culture are all attributed to the Hindi language by the DMK but Urdu is openly promoted.

On Wednesday, Stalin clarified, in a letter addressed to party members, that the DMK does not oppose Hindi as long as it is not imposed on Tamil Nadu. He said that imposing Hindi on Tamil was offensive to their self-respect. “For those asking why DMK still opposes Hindi, my humble response to them as one among you is, because you still impose it on us,” Stalin reportedly wrote in the letter.

DMK led protests against Hindi

On 19th February, the DMK organized a major protest in Chennai against the BJP-led union government concerning the National Education Policy, the Trilingual Language System (Hindi imposition), and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the protest. At the same time, DMK Alliance party leaders from MDMK Vaiko MP, Congress State President Selvaperunthagai, VCK President Thirumavalavan MP, Indian Union Muslim League National President Kader Mohideen, TMMK State Secretary Abdul Samad, Tamilaga Valurimai Party Chief Velmurugan MLA and other Alliance party leaders participated in the protest. Addressing the protestors, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the people of Tamil Nadu would never accept the Trilingual language policy. He emphasized that the Tamil people would never be subjugated and that this was a matter of self-respect.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister has already clarified that the NEP never mandates Hindi, and schools in Tamil Nadu are free to choose any other Indian language as their third language under the NEP.