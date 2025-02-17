The stampede at New Delhi railway station on 15th February, which claimed at least 18 lives including 5 kids, and wounded 15 people, has raised many questions. The stampede was preceded by an abrupt spike in the number of people waiting to board trains for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where the auspicious Maha Kumbh is underway. Some passengers slipped while descending on the foot-overbridges that connected platforms 14 and 15, resulting in panic and fatal crush.

There has been a continuous outpouring of condolences, reflections on the circumstances that led to the tragedy, proposed measures to prevent similar events in the future along with severe criticism. A high-level committee consisting of two members has been established by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to look into the lapses.

Meanwhile, travelers complained about a multitude of shortcomings, from improper communication from railway employees to the lack of skilled medical assistance in addition to the lack of precautions that could have avoided the instance. A number of X (previously Twitter) users started writing about the swarming crowd near the stations at 8:15 pm, two hours before the catastrophe. However, it has been claimed that no action was undertaken to manage the situation. Congestion only grew worse in spite of glaring warning indicators.

On the other hand, railway officials have attributed the tragedy to multiple factors including the delay of two trains, an excessive number of passengers waiting on one platform and an announcement of a special train which prompted people to rush towards the ill-fated location.

However, beyond politics, blame games and petty point scoring, the tragedy which led to the loss of precious lives could have been easily avoided. More importantly, larger problem lies in the lack of an effective apparatus to avert these incidents, which have become more common, especially during large gatherings or major events.

Major events turn into stampede disasters

The likelihood of an unfortunate incident unfolding during a major assembly is ever present, but it has only increased tenfold in the last few years with numerous stampedes at various occasions. A sad turn of events transpired a few days prior when a stampede at Maha Kumbh on 29th January left about 30 people dead and 90 injured. The incident happened on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya (new moon) when many devotees gathered to take a holy bath.

The commotion started between one and two in the morning when a huge group of devotees broke down barriers in anticipation of the Brahma Muhurat at the event. The newly arrived throng behind the barricade failed to recognize that there were already individuals sleeping on the ground and inadvertently trampled on them. Afterward, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath revoked all of the VVIP permits and ordered a judicial investigation into the matter.

On 8th January, a stampede in Tirupati killed six persons as the devotees waited to gather tokens for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan. The sacred Vaikunta Ekadasi event had attracted thousands of people to collect the tokens. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Baron, Bollineni Rajagopala Naidu stated that “overcrowding” was the reason behind the tragedy. “To distribute tokens for Ekadasi Darshan, we opened 91 counters. It is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died and 40 sustained injuries. We are providing the best medical facilities possible to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek an apology from the devotees. We will conduct an inquiry and take serious action,” TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy conveyed.

On 2nd July 2024, at least 121 people including women and children lost their lives during a satsang organised by a self-styled preacher called Bhole Baba also known as Narayan Sakar Hari or Sakaar Vishwa Hari. The incident happened in the Phulrai village of Uttra Pradesh’s Hathras distict. The place was packed and cramped. The stampede started as the Satsang concluded because the suffocated devotees hurried out of the small venue amid the sweltering heat.

“Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai, jo aaya hai, use ek din jana hai (No one can prevent the turn of fate, one who has taken birth, has to die one day),” the self-proclaimed godman had voiced in an interview, a few days after he disappeared following the tragedy.

A large influx of devotees at 2:45 am on 1st January 2022 caused a stampede at the prominent Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in at least 12 fatalities and more than a dozen injuries. Dilbag Singh, the director general of police for Jammu and Kashmir, infromed that initial reports from the scene indicated that a minor brawl broke out between a few young boys and then a stampede ensued shortly after. “Police and officials of the civil administration were quick to respond, and the order within the crowd was immediately restored, but by that time, the damage had been done,” he added.

During the 2015 Mahapushukaram, a Hindu religious bathing festival, on the banks of the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh, a stampede rendered at least 29 persons dead and more than 60 wounded. Chandrababu Naidu, then chief minister, and his family had just departed Rajahmundry after taking the holy bath when the tragedy struck nearly 8 am. Tens of thousands of people pressed forward to bathe in the Godavari on the first day of the festival, triggering a stampede as some pilgrims tried to retrieve their shoes that had fallen off during the chaos. According to several witnesses, the instance transpired as some pilgrims attempted to scale a wall along the well-known Pushkar Ghat while others push onward.

Who is to blame

The above mentioned incidents are just a tip of the ice berg. Overcrowding is the primary issue, as many rightly state, but it’s not the only one. One of the primary factors is inadequate management. The administration has repeatedly demonstrated a serious lack of competence in managing sizable crowds, which ought to be their primary responsibility in a populous nation like India.

Unfortunately, there is an alarming absence of regard for life as well. According to the preliminary investigation at the New Delhi train station, the passengers mistook the Prayagraj Express for the Prayagraj Special and believed they could miss their train, a misunderstanding that could have been easily avoided.

Similarly, authorities had given permission for 80,000 people to gather at Hathras event but around 250,000 people attended. Nevertheless, little was done even after the incident as the influential man and those who permitted his event were never tried for their offenses.

Three police officers were sentenced to prison by a South Korean court in 2024 for their roles in the Halloween crush at a Seoul nightlife zone, which claimed 159 lives and wounded 196 others. The incident happened on 29th October 2022. However in India, where the system is designed to prevent the perpetrators from being penalised, such an action would be a rarity as everyone seeks to save face and engage in petty politics.

It is important to remember that it would be unjust and dishonest to just place the blame on the authorities when even individuals act selfishly and disregard the safety of others. Individuals from trains to airplanes and other places show a startling lack of consideration for other people’s time, safety and security. They would push one another aside, disrupt lines, behave erratically at the slightly inconvenience and even get into fights with other passengers, staff members and personnel.

This video is from Madhubani, Bihar. Passengers hammered and broke the windows of a train in an attempt to enter through it..



Do these people even deserve good infrastructure?



A few days later the same people will be seen complaining about the "bad condition" of trains. pic.twitter.com/f9NkOB1M6P — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 11, 2025

Furthermore, those who possess even a small amount of influence and authority abuse it to make their lives easier while creating issues for others. The “laal-batti culture” is a prime example of the same.

What’s the solution

These tragedies should serve as a wake-up call for the public and the authorities as well as an honest evaluation of what went wrong. Railway stations and bus depots are known to have higher-than-normal traffic during the pilgrimage season. Officials at these transportation hubs should be on the lookout for anything that could cause panic or anxiety, much like their counterparts at places of worship.

There will always be crowds, whether it’s a rock concert or a religious event and organizing them will be challenging when turnout surpasses projections. At least 79% of stampedes in the nation occur during religious gatherings and pilgrimages, based on 2013 study published in the International Journal of Stampede Reduction. Notably, on 10th February of the same year, a stampede broke out at the train station in Prayagraj killing 42 people and injuring at least 45 others, during Kumbh Mela.

The use of technology including drones to assist law enforcement and event planners in monitoring crowd density and swiftly identify any source of pressure or disruption could aide in prevention of such incidents. This year, the administration in Maha Kumbh made use of technology, nonetheless, the two tragedies highlighted the necessity of expanding the use of cutting-edge crowd control techniques at such sites.

Train stations are crowded even on regular days and the situation only escalates during significant events and festivals. Hence, the security and well-being of passengers must be a part of such arrangements. Ensuring the safety of pilgrims, migrants, workers, tourists, and vacationers who utilize this kind of transportation both at the station and throughout the travel should be prioritized. If necessary, add more buses and trains to ensure smooth and proper travel.

However more crucially, technology alone can only go so far, the administration needs to be more vigilant, take better crowd control measures and keep an eye on things. The administration or authorities cannot bear all the responsibility alone, though, because cooperation from individuals is also required. They must also be conscious of what they are doing and consider if they are contributing to the problem or helping to fix it.

A watchful watch should be kept out for offenders who damage and deface trains and other public property, inciting panic and alarm in the public. The responsibility for identifying such individuals and turning them over to the authorities falls not only on the officials but also on the general public. The fundamentals of civility, such as waiting one’s turn, forming queues and showing patience which many people lack are must during these events.

Limiting the number of guests to avoid crowding, planning spaces with several exits and unobstructed walkways as well as guaranteeing strong communication between security staff and event planners is very important. Additionally, it is critical to inform attendees of the safety procedures. At the event location, a well-trained emergency response team also contributes to lowering the hazards.

Moreover, regardless of their influence in government or standing in society, those responsible for these tragedies must face legal consequences to set an example for the others. Such further catastrophes could only be evaded by an integrated approach and a fundamental shift on the side of the people and the government.