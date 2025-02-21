Wednesday, May 7, 2025
‘Widows should remain at home and pray’: Muslim cleric from pro-CPI(M) Sunni faction in Kerala over viral video of a woman’s Manali trip

The matter pertains to one Nafeesumma, who lost her husband 25 years ago but decided to visit Manali with her three married daughters in December. A viral video from the trip captures her dressed in snow gear, holding a snowball, and encouraging others to embark on similar journeys.

Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkattiri (L) slammed a widow for enjoying snowfall in Manali (Image Source: Madhyamam)

A prominent Muslim cleric belonging to a pro-CPI(M) Sunni faction in Kerala made a controversial statement after a video of a Muslim woman enjoying the snow in Manali had gone viral on social media.

The matter pertains to one Nafeesumma, who lost her husband 25 years ago but decided to visit Manali with her three married daughters in December. A viral video from the trip captures her dressed in snow gear, holding a snowball, and encouraging others to embark on similar journeys.

However, cleric Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkattiri, a member of the pro-CPI(M) Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar, took offence at the video of a widowed woman enjoying her life.

At a community event last week, Saqafi remarked, “You might have seen a video… A grandmother, whose husband passed away 25 years ago, is playing in the snow in a distant state when she should be at home, praying in a corner. She travelled to another state and played with snow… that is a problem.”

Nafeesumma’s family expressed their disappointment over his remarks. “The ustad’s (cleric’s) stance has devastated us,” her daughter Jiffna told the media on Thursday. “He has disturbed my mother’s peace of mind, and now she feels unable to step outside. After his speech, community members believe she has done something wrong. Does a widow not have the right to experience the world?”

