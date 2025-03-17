Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest 4 men for forcibly converting Hindus to Christianity, accused promised ‘financial benefits’ to victims

Arvind Singh, in his complaint, informed the police in his complaint that Nagendra Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Imarti, and Radha were forcing locals to convert to Christianity by promising them financial benefits.

OpIndia Staff
Maharajganj police arrest four for alleged religious conversion in Paniyara
Four individuals were arrested in Paniyara, Maharajganj, for alleged religious conversion following a police investigation. (Image: Dall-E)

On Saturday (15th March), the police arrested four individuals accused of coercing members of the Hindu community into converting to Christianity. The incident took place in the Paniyara police station area, which falls under the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The police acted on a tip-off from activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 5(1) of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 against Nagendra Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Imarti and Radha.

Allegations of forced conversion

According to media reports, RSS activists learned that a group of individuals in Beniganj village was luring Hindus to convert to Christianity by promising them financial incentives. RSS members reached the location and alerted the police.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal’s district head, Arvind Singh, said in a statement that certain individuals were targeting poor Hindus with monetary benefits if they converted to Christianity. He affirmed that VHP would continue to demand legal action against such activities.

FIR details and police action

OpIndia accessed FIR filed in the case. The FIR in the matter has been registered on the complaint of Arvind Singh. He informed the police in his complaint that Nagendra Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Imarti, and Radha were allegedly persuading locals to convert to Christianity by promising them financial benefits. The conversion was taking place at Nagendra Singh’s residence in Beniganj village. The other three accused in the matter are residents of Bariyarpur. Singh and other locals reportedly confronted the accused and informed the police about the conversion event.

Source: UP Police

Following the complaint, police took swift action and arrested the four accused. After the preliminary investigations confirmed that the conversion event was indeed taking place, the accused were sent to jail. Officials stated that further investigation into the matter is underway and assured that strict action will be taken as per the law.

