Jharkhand: Stone pelting during Holi procession as it passes through ‘Masjid lane’ in Giridih, three shops and several vehicles torched

The residents, who belonged to the other community, objected to the procession being taken through the Ghodthambha Chowk as there was a mosque in the lane. They claimed that Hindus, who were taking out the procession, forcefully entered the lane with the mosque.

Holi procession attacked in Jharkhand’s Giridih leading stone pelting and arson
A Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih was attacked, leading to stone pelting and arson (Image: SS from videos from ANI)

On the Hindu festival of Holi, violent clashes erupted during the celebrations in the Ghodthamba OP Police Station area of Giridih district of Jharkhand. Several vehicles and shops were torched during the clashes. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation. An investigation into the matter is underway to determine the cause and identify the culprits involved in the clash.

According to media reports, the incident took place when a Holi procession was passing through a particular street near Ghorthambha Chowk. The residents, who belonged to the other community, objected to the procession being taken through the area as there was a mosque nearby. They claimed that Hindus, who were taking out the procession, forcefully entered the lane with the mosque.

The altercation between the two communities turned violent when the particular community started pelting stones. Soon, both sides started pelting stones at each other. At least three shops, one four-wheeler, and seven bikes were torched during the clashes. One of the bikes torched during the clash belonged to a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The chaos continued for around an hour. The police were informed about the clashes, and officials from the district headquarters rushed to the location to control the situation. The police quickly dispersed the miscreants.

Superintendent of Police, Dr Bimal, said that no major injuries were reported in the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the accused, and he assured that strict action would be taken against those involved.

The SP said, “An incident of a clash between two communities has come to light in the Ghorthamba OP constituency during Holi celebrations. We are in the process of identifying the people involved. Strict action will be taken against them. The situation is currently under control, and no major injuries have been reported… some vehicles were also set on fire.”

Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. She said some “anti-social” elements had tried to disturb law and order and assured that the situation was under control. She stated, “During the Holi celebrations, some anti-social elements tried to disturb law and order, but now the situation is under control. As per the information we have received, some anti-social elements set a few vehicles on fire. The investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the incident.”

SDPO Rajendra Prasad said the authorities are keeping an eye on the situation. An additional police force was deployed to ensure law and order.

(With inputs from ANI)

Searched termsGhodthambha Chowk, Giridih, Ghodthamba OP police station area, Holi violence
