Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGhaziabad: Ahsan poses as Rahul to marry a Hindu woman, arrested along with his...
News Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Ahsan poses as Rahul to marry a Hindu woman, arrested along with his father and brother for forcing her to convert to Islam

Ghaziabad Police arrested Ahsan, his father Akhlaq, and his brother Imran for forcing a woman to convert after deceiving her into marriage. The victim said Ahsan hid his identity as Rahul, and when she refused to convert, she faced physical and mental harassment.

OpIndia Staff
Love Jihad Ghaziabad
Representative Image

In yet another case of Love Jihad and forced religious conversion, a man named Ahsan, his father Akhlaq, and his brother Imran have been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police over a complaint accusing them of forcing a woman to convert her religion after marrying her under false pretences.

The victim alleged she had met with Ahsan six years ago when he posed as Rahul and promised to find her a job. A few days later, they married at an Arya Samaj Temple.

However, after marriage, the victim realised her husband wasn’t a Hindu and his real name was Ahsan. After discovering his true identity, she accosted Ahsan, which led to frequent quarrels between them.

Shortly thereafter, Ahsan, his father, and brother forced her to convert to Islam. When she refused, she was subjected to physical and mental harassment, the complaint filed with the Ghaziabad Police said.

Subsequently, a case was filed against the three accused under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act at Teela Morh police station.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

What is Google AI mode, how it will change search, and what are its implications? Explained

OpIndia Staff -
AI Mode is not to be confused with AI Overview, the summarising feature that was introduced by Google back in May 2025. While AI Overview is clumsy and provides condensed answers using the older PaLM 2 model, AI Mode marks a significant leap forward.
News Reports

Bangladesh: Muslim mob sets Hindu homes on fire after death of local politician, lawlessness continues under the watch of Muhammad Yunus

OpIndia Staff -
Following the murder of Tariqul Islam, Muslim mob ambushed Hindu homes in the village and set their houses and shops on fire. Visuals of destroyed homes belonging the persecuted minority community have now surfaced on social media.

Operation Sindoor: Women pilots led India’s fierce retaliation, 200+ killed in Pakistan

Danish, Shoaib and the web of espionage woven around YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by Pakistan’s ISI

What is PAN-PAN call and how it helped save the IndiGo flight after Pakistan denied airspace entry: All you need to know

Muhammad Yunus threatens to resign? How ‘chief advisor’ to Bangladesh interim govt, who came to power via regime change, is now left with no...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com