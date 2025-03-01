In yet another case of Love Jihad and forced religious conversion, a man named Ahsan, his father Akhlaq, and his brother Imran have been arrested by the Ghaziabad Police over a complaint accusing them of forcing a woman to convert her religion after marrying her under false pretences.

The victim alleged she had met with Ahsan six years ago when he posed as Rahul and promised to find her a job. A few days later, they married at an Arya Samaj Temple.

However, after marriage, the victim realised her husband wasn’t a Hindu and his real name was Ahsan. After discovering his true identity, she accosted Ahsan, which led to frequent quarrels between them.

Shortly thereafter, Ahsan, his father, and brother forced her to convert to Islam. When she refused, she was subjected to physical and mental harassment, the complaint filed with the Ghaziabad Police said.

Subsequently, a case was filed against the three accused under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act at Teela Morh police station.