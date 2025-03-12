Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMohammed Zubair uses lies peddled by Imam to shield Muslim rioters of Mhow, propagandists...
Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Mohammed Zubair uses lies peddled by Imam to shield Muslim rioters of Mhow, propagandists further false narrative: How police debunked the lies

Zubair, notorious for selectively fact-checking incidents when it suits his agenda and maintaining a radio silence otherwise, like ignoring the hate speech made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, recently claimed that firecrackers were hurled inside a mosque, a claim that was decisively debunked by Indore Police officials investigating the Mhow violence case.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed Zubair Mhow Violence
Alt News' Mohammed Zubair spread fake news about firecrackers hurled inside a mosque

Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair, who has a history of peddling communally charged narratives and fake news, was once again caught in the act when the Indore Police debunked a sinister narrative spread by him about crackers thrown inside a mosque.

The Indore Police put paid to the conspiracy theories hatched to shield Islamists who ran riot in the Mhow area of the city as celebrations erupted after India’s victory against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Final. The procession celebrating India’s victory came under attack as it passed through Jama Masjid, where a mob from the Masjid started pelting stones at the attendees. 

According to Dainik Bhaskar, those celebrating the victory chanted Jai Shri Ram – resulting in the Muslims of the area turning irate and attacking the procession. According to a PTI report, the procession came under attack as it approached Jama Masjid. 

Videos of the incident that emerged have since indicated that slogans of Allahu Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer were raised before the Muslim mob started pelting stones.

Zubair furthers lies peddled by the Imam of the Jama Masjid

As soon as news of the violence surfaced, propagandists like Mohammad Zubair and several other Islamists, as if on cue, started working overtime to blame Hindus for violence initiated by the Muslims. Initially, Mohammad Zubair attempted to exonerate the Muslims rioters by claiming that firecrackers outside the Jama Masjid and chants of Jai Shri Ram “provoked” the Muslims to initiate violence.

Subsequently, Zubair leaned on the claims made by the Imam of Jama Masjid that Hindus provoked the riots by hurling firecrackers inside the mosque. It is worth noting that the Imam of Jama Masjid had already admitted that it was the Muslims who started the violence by attempting to lynch Hindus who were chanting Jai Shri Ram during the cricket victory celebration. 

Perhaps in an attempt to understate the role of Muslims in instigating the ensuing violence, the Imam claimed members of his community were triggered after firecrackers were thrown inside the mosque.

Self-described fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, notorious for selectively fact-checking incidents that reinforce his leftist agenda, lapped up the claims to shield Islamists and pin the blame for the violence on Hindus. Zubair quoted the Imam to claim firecrackers were thrown inside the mosque and the stone pelting took place in the presence of police.

Asif Mujtaba, the co-conspirator of Sharjeel Imam, one of the Islamists who orchestrated the onslaught against Hindus during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots of 2020 took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that even “celebration was a tool to demean Muslims” because according to him, Hindus resorted to “communal sloganeering” outside a mosque.

Source: X

Another handle, ‘Hate Detectors’ which regularly spews venom against Hindus and blames Hindus for the violence committed by Islamists claimed that the clash erupted because Hindus raised “derogatory slogans” and burst firecrackers, disrupting prayers of Muslims inside the Jama Masjid.

Source: X

Indore police debunk false claims of ‘firecrackers hurled inside mosque’

However, Indore police officials busted the communally charged-up fake news furthered by the likes of the Imam and Zubair. In a report published by The Print, ASP Dwivedi is quoted as saying that the police are yet to recover evidence that proves firecrackers were thrown inside the mosque.

The relevant section from a report published in The Print about the Mhow violence

The officer also added that they have scoured the CCTV footage from the area, but so far evidence to prove firecrackers were hurled inside the mosque didn’t emerge.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -
It’s telling enough that Rahul Gandhi and Congress had to lean on a Newslaundry report to prop up their bogus ‘vote chori’ claims but the fact that its authors are rabid Hinduphobes exposes just how low the party has sunk.
News Reports

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -
OpIndia’s RTI reveals state-wise dog bite cases across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh leading. Despite crores spent on ABC drives, millions suffer annually, while rabies deaths remain grossly under-reported in government records.

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com