On Saturday, March 8, 2025, BJP leader P.C. George made a controversial statement at a conference in Pala, Kottayam district, Kerala. Addressing the Christian community, he urged them to marry off their daughters before the age of 24 to prevent them from becoming victims of “love jihad.” He claimed that over 400 Christian girls in the Meenachil taluk alone had fallen prey to this menace.

The conference, organized by Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt and the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), was initially focused on raising awareness about drug abuse. However, concerns about “love jihad” have been growing within Kerala’s Christian community, with discussions on this issue continuing for years.

P.C. George further stated that of the 400 missing girls in Meenachil, only 41 had been rescued. He cited a recent case from March 8, where a 25-year-old woman left her home at 9:30 PM and remained missing. According to him, early marriage (by the ages of 22-23) could protect girls from such dangers. His remarks stirred reactions among the predominantly Christian audience, who are increasingly worried about this issue.

George also expressed concerns that if a woman reaches 28-29 years of age and secures a job, she may become reluctant to marry, leading to family dependency on her income. He believes early marriage is a simple solution to avoiding “love jihad.”

Why P.C. George make the statement?

George’s statement is not an isolated remark. The issue of “love jihad” has been a longstanding debate in Kerala, particularly within the Christian community, which has raised alarms multiple times. He claims Christian girls are being targeted, yet society is not addressing the problem openly.

This concern is not new—Christian groups have repeatedly alleged that young women are being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversions. The church has also voiced such fears. For instance, in the past, church authorities claimed that girls were being sent abroad under the pretence of love jihad, where they were exploited.

George’s remarks aim to revive these concerns, particularly in areas like Meenachil, where the Christian population is significant. He sees this as a social threat and wants people to be more aware.

A 2019 letter to the Home Minister on Love Jihad

The issue of “love jihad” in Kerala dates back several years. On September 24, 2019, National Commission for Minorities Vice Chairman George Kurian wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Christian girls were being specifically targeted. He claimed that between 2005 and 2012, around 4,000 Christian girls had been converted through deceitful romantic relationships. Kurian demanded an NIA investigation and stricter laws.

In his letter, Kurian cited specific cases, such as a Christian girl in Kozhikode who was raped, blackmailed, and forced to convert. Another case involved a girl being abducted. He argued that such incidents were systematically orchestrated and that Christian girls were becoming easy targets for extremist groups. Despite his concerns, no major action was taken, but fear within the community continued to grow.

The church’s stance on Love Jihad

The church has been vocal about “love jihad” as well. In 2020, the Syro-Malabar Church released a report claiming Christian girls were being deliberately targeted. The church accused the Left-wing government of ignoring the issue. Father Varghese Vallikatt stated in a video that “love jihad” was real and that girls were being sent to places like Syria and Afghanistan to be used as sex slaves. In response, the church initiated awareness programs to educate the community.

BJP leader P.C. George has consistently highlighted this issue, particularly in Meenachil, a stronghold of Syrian Catholic Christians. He urges parents to take precautions and emphasizes that the 400 missing girls are just a small part of a larger problem. His stance aligns with that of the church, which views “love jihad” as a significant social threat.

Media coverage and political response

The Times of India covered church concerns on “love jihad” in 2019. Movies like The Kerala Story have also explored the issue, linking it to terrorism. The church has conducted screenings in schools and community centres to raise awareness. In 2020, KCBC requested the Kerala government to investigate missing girls, but the Left-led government dismissed these concerns. However, both the church and the BJP continue to push the issue, seeing it as a major threat to the Christian community.

The debate over “love jihad” in Kerala is not new. Whether it is P.C. George’s recent statement or the church’s past warnings, the issue keeps resurfacing. While the Christian community views it as a serious concern for their daughter’s safety, the Left-wing government denies its existence. Whether the reported numbers—400 or even 4,000—are accurate remains a matter of investigation. However, this debate is far from over.