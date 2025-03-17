On 16th March Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj presided over a pivotal meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at Mani Ram Das Chhawni in Ayodhya. Seven trust members and four invited members attended the meeting, which was held at the temple. Trust General Secretary Champat Rai spoke to the media following the meeting and gave an overview of the trust’s finances.

After its formation on 5th February 2020, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has utilized a total of ₹2,150 crore over the last five years on the ongoing construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with 18% tax paid to the government. Notably, the money was raised through donations from common people, businessmen and others whereas the Indian government only contributed Re 1 to the Ram Mandir trust prior to the temple’s construction.

The trust obtained a tremendous amount of ₹3,500 crore in donations, 60% of which came between February 2020 and 2021. Champat Rai added that the trust has given ₹396 crore to several government departments over the past five years intaxes. ₹272 crore of this amount was transferred to the government as GST and ₹130 crore was contributed under different tax categories. The Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam received ₹200 crore to build three gates surrounding the Ram Katha Museum.

Furthermore, ₹39 crore was deposited in the government’s account. A royalty of ₹14.90 crore was paid. ₹7.40 crore was used on labor funds for construction workers. ₹4 crore was provided for the insurance policy. Ayodhya Vikas Pradhikaran was granted ₹5 crore to approve the Ram Janmabhoomi map. The registration fee for the land that was bought in Ayodhya was ₹29 crore. The electricity bill was covered with ₹10 crore.

Over the past five years, devotees have donated 944 kg of silver (around 92% pure) to the trust. Twenty-kilogram silver bricks have been produced by the Minting Corporation, under the Indian government. “The Trust has received these silver bricks which have been kept in bank lockers,” Champat Rai conveyed. He also announced that 96 per cent of the Ram Mandir’s construction is complete.

He pointed out that the number of tourists and devotees in Ayodhya has increased significantly, creating more job prospects for locals. He stated that 1.26 crore Hindus traveled to Ayodhya during the Maha Kumbh. 5 crore of the 16 crore visitors to the region in the previous year went to the temple. Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) personnel conduct routine audits of the trust’s financial records.

Four members participated in the meeting virtually. Two members were unable to attend and another member, Kameshwar Chaupal passed away on 7th February. The meeting concluded that there will be no chief priest at the Ram Mandir. Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Lalla Acharya passed away on 12th February. On 6th April, Ram Navami, the sun rays will adorn the forehead (surya tilak) of Ram Lalla for around four minutes at 12:00 pm. 50 LCD displays are going to be installed across Ayodhya so that residents have access to the event live on public broadcaster Doordarshan.

Ram Mandir spurs economic growth in Ayodhya and around

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which opened on 22nd January accomplished a lot more more than offering spiritual solace and enlightenment to Lord Ram devotees. It is now the main driver of Ayodhya’s thriving local economy and is reviving the district’s GDP contribution to Uttar Pradesh. Since the temple’s consecration, more than two lakh pilgrims and visitors land in the city every day, which has improved Ayodhya’s economy and raised per capita income significantly.

Today, Ayodhya is a popular travel destination that draws people from all over the world. Staying in the hotels, purchasing at local shops, visiting temples and bringing home souvenirs like the Shri Ram flag, sweets and a replica of the Ram Mandir contributes to the district’s booming economy. The state government revealed that more than 13.5 crore people have visited the temple town in the last 12 months, with over 3 lakh visits every day, reported “The Times Of India.”

Officials from the city’s tourism agency stressed that the surge of tourists has not only elevated the city’s spiritual significance but also significantly enhanced local economies. The overwhelming number of visitors each day has resulted in a significant influx of earnings even if a number of industries are included in the unorganized sector. From artisans to flower vendors, merchants and the hospitality sector, the economic growth is evident in many areas.

The profits of these services have increased by three to four times. Particularly in the hospitality industry, an increase in tourism has led to a four-fold increase in hotels, guest houses, and homestays which has stimulated Ayodhya’s economy. A senior officer from the tourism department mentioned, “While no official survey to gauge the economic activity has been conducted so far, assuming each visitor has spent at least ₹300 during their visit, the overall economy of the city and state has grown by at least ₹3,900 crore in the last year.”

The inauguration of the temple has mostly helped the local population, as the number of business facilities, such as hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, fuel stations, shops and taxi operators have grown. Atul Singh, a spokesman of the UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal and the promoter of the city’s first shopping center expressed, “Economic activity has grown across the entire region since the Ram Mandir was established.”

A hotellier Sharad Kapoor stated, “Room tariffs and occupancy levels have increased in the past year. Our business has grown, though there is potential for more improvement through policy intervention and strategic planning.” The demand for rooms has been steadily going upwards ever since the Ram Mandir opened.

Ayodhya is now home to hundreds of restaurants, hotels, and eateries. “Until early 2022, the volume of registered hotels and guesthouses in Ayodhya was in the single digits. Now, we have about 180 registered with the local development authority,” an officer informed. Thousands of property owners have turned their residential residences into homestays, creating an additional source of revenue.

1,143 homestays, many of which are independently run, have been registered in the last year, giving families an extra source of income.

Ram Mandir brings significant development

Likewise, early teething issues that had caused obstacles for local traders and businessmen including heavy barricading, diversions and no-entry barriers gradually subsided. Residents and traders were given passes to make it easier for them to transfer their cars and commercial supplies. The cost of real estate has also increased dramatically, with land on the periphery turning more expensive and its availability inside the city becoming quite rare.

Once struggling, artisans and craftspeople are now in greater demand. Tourists are eager to purchase religious objects, souvenirs, and traditional antiques to bring home a piece of Ayodhya’s heritage. Market-sold goods have shown a sharp increase in sales, ranging from ornaments to Lord Ram idols and even mementos. Artisans are even turning leftover materials from idol-making into toys to further boost local revenue and employment growth. Daily revenue of shopkeepers has also risen tremendously.

“Whether you are a person writing Jai Shri Ram on tourists’ foreheads, a street vendor, or running hotels, everyone’s business has grown. Prices of property have also increased by five to seven times and those near the temple by 10 times,” Sushil Jaiswal, President of the Traders Association highlighted according to a report in the “India Today.” According to Vinod Kumar Srivastava, General Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Economic Association, Ayodhya’s economic influence is evident due to an enormous rise in every sector.

There was little to no development in Ayodhya in last few decades but the government has brought radical shift in its infrastructure including revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station, constructing a new railway terminal and building Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Common areas and significant landmarks like the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk have been developed. For important projects like the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg and the Ayodhya bypass, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is spending ₹12,000 crore.

The business sector, in collaboration with the government, has been instrumental in the town’s development. An average Ayodhya resident now enjoys a greater standard of living owing to government and private investments that have increased tourism and created jobs. The residents of Ayodhya have also directly benefited from these advancements. Roads like the Ram Path and Dharma Path have been expanded and there are now more municipal facilities, better connection and superior hospitality services.

It is crucial to remember that while the public and private sectors have contributed to Ayodhya’s development, Ram Mandir is the main factor that has elevated the city to international prominence and transformed its economy and way of life. The devotees that come to Ayodhya for the temple are the driving force behind the magnificent change. Ranking as the second most expensive public monument built in recent years, the temple has been poised to provide massive benefits to Uttar Pradesh. It was projected to help the state exceed the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in tourism revenue annually and contribute an additional Rs 20,000-25,000 crore to its tax revenue, per SBI research which was published last year.

Hence, Ram Mandir, the manifestation of the centuries-long struggle and faith of millions of Hindus, is not only a sacred place of worship for Hindus, but it also strengthens the economy, generates jobs, and offers a higher quality of life people. It has not only transformed the present and future of Ayodhya for the better but has also placed it prominently on the global map.