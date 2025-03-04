The Serbian Parliament witnessed major chaos on Tuesday, March 4, after opposition deputies threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside the Parliament during a legislative session. The ruckus that was captured on the live broadcast was created by the opposition after the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), proceeded with its legislative agenda.

The spring session of the 🇷🇸 Serbian parliament turns into a brawl with flares & smoke bombs thrown around by MPs.



The banner reads "Serbia rises up to bring down the regime".pic.twitter.com/tugzVcxmbK — Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz) March 4, 2025

Live broadcast visuals captured some opposition politicians rising from their seats and storming towards the speaker Ana Barnabic, hustling the security guards. Some of the politicians tossed smoke grenades and tear gas as black and pink smoke was seen engulfing the chamber.

Chaos in the Serbian 🇷🇸 parliament this morning. pic.twitter.com/IQO3zpPQ3L — Based Serbia (@SerbiaBased) March 4, 2025

The session was supposed to address several important issues, including the adoption of legislation to increase the funding of universities for which students have been holding protests since December. The chaos inside the Parliament was reportedly because of an accident that took place four months ago in which the roof of a train station collapsed killing 15 people.

Speaker Barnabic confirmed that three politicians sustained injuries during the chaos. One Serbian Progressive Party politician, Jasmina Obradovic, reportedly suffered a stroke and is in a serious condition. However, Speaker Barnabic said that the Parliament will continue to work. The session was also scheduled to acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. Along with the train station accident and the students’s protests, the opposition’s reaction inside the Parliament was triggered by certain items on the agenda of the ruling party.