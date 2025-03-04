Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HomeWorldSerbian Parliament witnesses chaotic scenes as opposition politicians hurl smoke grenades and tear gas...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Serbian Parliament witnesses chaotic scenes as opposition politicians hurl smoke grenades and tear gas inside the house, several politicians injured

Speaker Barnabic confirmed that three politicians sustained injuries during the chaos. One Serbian Progressive Party politician, Jasmina Obradovic, reportedly suffered a stroke and is in a serious condition.

OpIndia Staff
Visuals from Serbian Parliament (via X)

The Serbian Parliament witnessed major chaos on Tuesday, March 4, after opposition deputies threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside the Parliament during a legislative session. The ruckus that was captured on the live broadcast was created by the opposition after the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), proceeded with its legislative agenda.

Live broadcast visuals captured some opposition politicians rising from their seats and storming towards the speaker Ana Barnabic, hustling the security guards. Some of the politicians tossed smoke grenades and tear gas as black and pink smoke was seen engulfing the chamber.

The session was supposed to address several important issues, including the adoption of legislation to increase the funding of universities for which students have been holding protests since December. The chaos inside the Parliament was reportedly because of an accident that took place four months ago in which the roof of a train station collapsed killing 15 people.

Speaker Barnabic confirmed that three politicians sustained injuries during the chaos. One Serbian Progressive Party politician, Jasmina Obradovic, reportedly suffered a stroke and is in a serious condition. However, Speaker Barnabic said that the Parliament will continue to work. The session was also scheduled to acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. Along with the train station accident and the students’s protests, the opposition’s reaction inside the Parliament was triggered by certain items on the agenda of the ruling party.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Yasin Malik’s wife wanted his release in exchange of BSF jawan Pakistan was forced to free: Semi-nude artist Mushaal Mullick’s rant goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Mullick proposing exchange of BSF jawan for her husband in a Pakistani news show has been going viral on social media.
Opinions

No, Mr Trump, India won’t have dinner with Pakistan just because you want it to, global powers no longer take orders from Washington DC

Sanghamitra -
Trade is a bilateral exercise. India is an economic superpower with a 1.4 billion population. Trade with India is not a benevolence that USA shows to India; USA trades with India because it brings benefits. For Trump to pretend he used 'trade' as leverage to make India agree to compromise on its national security and stop its military operation against Pakistan is profoundly stupid.

UC Berkeley’s student association ASUC votes against Hindu Heritage Month, triggers debate on representation and bias

ISI operative Ehsan Ur Rahim working undercover at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi declared persona non grata, asked to leave India

The mystery of Kirana Hills: Nuclear storage facility, military arsenal, underground tunnels, and whispers of radioactive leak. All you need to know

From Barack-8 missiles to Harop loitering munitions and more: How India-Israel partnership gave India an edge during “Operation Sindoor”

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com