Sirajganj: Hindu temple found vandalised, idol of Goddess Saraswati broken

On Saturday (1st March) night, the idol of a Hindu temple was vandalised in Kazipur upazila in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the ‘Shikha Smriti Sarbajanin Durga Mandir.’ While speaking about the matter, temple caretaker Uttam Karmakar stated, “I went to the temple on Sunday (2nd March) morning to offer puja and found the idol broken.”

“Someone carried out the destruction and pushed the idol onto the floor by using a bamboo from outside the temple,” he added.

Local resident Swapna Karmakar also informed that the idol of the Hindu deity was found vandalised on Sunday morning when his neighbour went to offer prayers at the Durga Mandir.

Hindus living in the area then altered the Kazipur Police Station, following which a team led by Officer-in-Charge Noor Alam, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police visited the temple.

The Hindus are demanding justice and strict punishment for the accused. Kazipur OC Noor Alam stated, “We have examined the crime scene. Someone vandalised the Saraswati idol kept inside the temple at night. An investigation is underway.”

Recent cases of idol vandalism in Bangladesh

On Friday (14th February) night, a Muslim mob launched a scathing attack on a Hindu family and a nearby Durga Mandir in Nazirpur upazila in the Pirojpur district of Bangladesh.

The mob comprising 15-20 extremists attacked the shop of Rebati Gayen and looted his belongings. They also assaulted his wife Bithi Gayen. When local Hindus intervened, the Muslim mob also attacked and injured 8 of them.

Two of the victims include Durga Mandir Committee President Milan Gayen and his wife Irani Gayen. The 10 victims were later admitted to a local hospital.

The attackers were identified as Chabbir Sheikh, Mustaqin Sheikh and Nayan Sheikh. Others involved in the attack are yet to be identified. The Muslim mob also targeted the Durga Mandir and vandalised the idol of the Hindu deity.

On 13th February, extremists laid siege to the Solahati Durga Mandir and vandalised two idols of Goddess Saraswati. The incident occurred in Turag in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

According to reports, a case was registered against unidentified men based on a police complaint. None of the extremists involved in the attack have been arrested so far.

As per the locals, the attack was carried out by extremists, who came to the temple in a white car at about 3:45 am. Thereafter, they vandalised the idols of the Hindu deities and fled the scene.

On 31st January, a Muslim man barged into a Kali temple in Faridpur city of Bangladesh and vandalised an under-construction idol of Goddess Saraswati.

According to reports, the accused was identified as 32-year-old Mohammed Mirajuddin. He was caught red-handed attacking the Hindu place of worship, following which the accused was handed over to the people.

Mirajuddin was subsequently arrested and produced before a court. He was thereafter remanded to custody.