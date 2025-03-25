In a big charge, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Congress and its allies in the I.N.D.I. Alliance used regime-change billionaire George Soros’s money to try and influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, CM Adityanath said, “They did propaganda and they had not only spread propaganda but foreign money was also involved in it. George Soros had long ago announced it… I am saying that foreign money was involved in the Lok Sabha elections throughout the country in which Congress and other parties of the INDI bloc were directly and indirectly involved, and through that, they tried to influence the elections. This falls in the category of deshdroh (treason).”

It must be recalled that the far-left billionaire George Soros had created a Billion Dollar war chest to fight nationalists like Indian PM Modi.

In 2020, Soros said, “Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway. The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”.

Soros, who worked with USAID, had also been eyeing a colour revolution in India.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also opened up on the recent controversy surrounding stand-up artiste Kunal Kamra. Criticising him, the Chief Minister said that some people have treated freedom of speech as their birthright to divide the country further.

“The freedom of expression cannot be used to attack. It is unfortunate that some people considered the freedom of speech as their birthright to divide the country and further deepen divisions,” Adityanath said.

CM Yogi also unleashed a fierce critique of the Congress party over the four per cent Muslim reservation quota bill in Karnataka, stating that the reservation on the basis of religion by the Congress-led Karnataka government is an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution.

“DK Shivakumar is saying exactly what he has inherited from Congress’s legacy,” CM Yogi said.

Asked about his “Dabang” style of governance, the chief minister said, “This lathi not only safeguards our sisters, daughters, and businessmen but also deals with mafia and goons. Ye humara Dabang style nahi, yeh humari sharafat ka style hai.”