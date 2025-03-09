On 6th March, Rampur police filed a case against a contractor named Ejaz Khan for allegedly coercing a labourer, Amanpal, into converting his two sons, aged 12 and 6, to Islam. Hindu organisations were informed about the matter, after which they staged protests outside the police station and demanded strict action. One person, Ali Mohammed, was detained by the police for questioning.

The complaint was filed by the uncle of the labourer, Sompal. Following the complaint, an FIR under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, was registered at Shahbad Police Station. Additionally, SC/ST Act provisions under Section 3(2)(5) have been added during the investigation.

Content of the FIR

OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR. According to the complaint filed by Sompal, his nephew Amanpal and his family were taken by contractor Ejaz Khan to Osi village in Shahbad under the pretext of providing employment. However, Ejaz Khan coerced Amanpal into circumcising his two sons, aged 12 and 6 years, and converting them to Islam.

Sompal accused Khan of coercing Amanpal into religious conversion through inducements and pressure. He requested the police to take immediate legal action against Khan for forced conversion and religious coercion.

Amanpal released a video to deny allegations

As the case gained traction, Amanpal released a video claiming that conversion or circumcision did not happen. He stated that neither he nor his children had undergone religious conversion or circumcision. He also claimed that the police had been harassing him because of the complaint filed by his uncle.

Police probe ongoing amid conflicting claims

Circle Officer Harshita Singh initiated an extensive investigation. She visited the construction site in Osi village to record statements from multiple individuals. In a statement, she confirmed that Amanpal has denied the claims of conversion.

The video released by Amanpal complicated the matter, as he showed his family at a temple performing Hindu rituals. The video was reportedly recorded in an under-construction temple. The police have taken cognisance of the video and are investigating to confirm its authenticity.

Meanwhile, Sompal has maintained his stance that his nephew has converted his children to Islam. He alleged that Amanpal has been lying to evade legal consequences in the matter.

Authorities searching for missing family

Speaking to the media, CO Singh stated that all necessary statements are being recorded. However, Ejaz Khan, Amanpal and his family have reportedly gone missing. Authorities are actively tracing the family, and further legal action will follow based on their statements.