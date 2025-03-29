On 27th March, propagandist media outlet Maktoob Media published a report targeting Hindus and the Uttar Pradesh Police over a matter related to the death of a Muslim man named Mohammad Sharif, who died on 15th March, the day of the Hindu festival Holi. The report revolved around the FIR registered by Unnao Police against 117 people, including family members of Sharif, for blocking the road and creating a riot-like situation. Maktoob Media claimed that the family “did not understand” why they were booked, and accused Hindus of killing Sharif, suggesting they beat him up as he had resisted Holi colours.

Quoting Sharif’s brother-in-law, Minhaz, Maktoob Media wrote, “I don’t understand what kind of system this is. We lost a family member. We filed a complaint against those who assaulted Sharif, leading to his death, and now the police have booked us instead of taking action against the accused.”

Background of the case

On 15th March, media reports surfaced that a 48-year-old man named Mohammad Sharif died allegedly after being assaulted by Hindus playing Holi. Media reports claimed that a dispute between Sharif and Hindus broke out over throwing colour on the former. Sharif was heading towards the mosque from his ancestral home in Mohalla Kanji when a group playing Holi near Mohalla Kashif Ali Sarai Chingu Power House tried to throw colour at him, and an argument broke out between them.

The verbal altercation allegedly escalated into a physical assault. Bystanders rescued him and helped him sit on a platform, but moments later, he collapsed and died. The news of his death enraged the residents, who gathered at the site and demanded action. A heavy police force was deployed to control the situation.

Muslims took to the streets and called for the immediate arrest of the accused. Police took Sharif’s body into their custody and apprehended three persons accused of beating him. The FIR against the Hindu youth was registered based on a complaint by Sharif’s brother-in-law, Minhaz, under Sections 105, 352 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). His body was sent for post-mortem.

Replying to social media posts, Unnao Police categorically clarified that the post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors and that videography was done during the process. The doctors did not find any evidence of physical assault, and Sharif died due to cardiac arrest. Furthermore, the investigation into his death was underway.

कोतवाली सदर पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर डॉक्टरों के पैनल से वीडियो ग्राफी करते हुए पीएम कराया गया। पीएम रिपोर्ट में मृत्यु का कारण Cardiac Arrest आया है, रिपोर्ट में मृतक के शरीर पर चोट का निशान नहीं पाया गया है। अन्य सभी तत्थों पर पुलिस गहनता से जाँच कर रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) March 16, 2025

Muslims blocked roads and instigated mob while taking Sharif for last rites

On 16th March, Unnao Police registered another FIR under Sections 191(2), 223, 49, 221 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 117 individuals, including Sharif’s relatives, based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Rajesh Dixit, posted at Kotwali Police Station.

In his complaint, SI Dixit stated that on 15th March 2025 at around 11:45 PM, a large crowd gathered for Sharif’s last rites. While taking the dead body to the graveyard, some anti-social elements placed Sharif’s body on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway at IBP crossing and blocked the road. They raised slogans to press for unjust demands.

As they had blocked the road, patients, attendants, children, and elderly people travelling via the District Hospital, Railway Station, and Roadways Bus Stand had to face difficulties. When police personnel tried to pacify the situation, the mob did not stop their unlawful behaviour. One of the protesters, Hafeez, was allegedly continuously provoking the mob. Despite repeated attempts by the police to reason with them, they remained adamant and continued blocking the road.

Senior police officials present at the scene tried to counsel the relatives of the deceased and the crowd, after which the family took the body to the graveyard for burial. SI Dixit named Minhaz, Samim, Sadab, Rizwan, Naved, Monu Kariya, Ataullah, Guddu Tikki, Arif, Neyaaz, former MP candidate Saif, Mausin, Sanu, Ajmeri, Asfaq, and 100 other unidentified individuals in his complaint, accusing them of inciting people during the funeral and provoking them to block the road.

An attempt to set a narrative against Hindus and UP Police

As evident from the post-mortem report and police statement, Sharif died due to a heart attack. However, propagandist media outlets like Maktoob Media tried to set a narrative that Sharif died due to physical assault by Hindus as he protested against Holi colour being thrown at him.

Maktoob Media also quoted an unnamed relative of Sharif who cast doubt on the post-mortem report. He claimed that the post-mortem report “fuelled more anger and tension in the area”, after which a heavy police force, including Rapid Response Teams from multiple stations, was deployed to maintain law and order. Protesters also took to the streets demanding the immediate arrest of those accused of beating Sharif. He claimed, “But we never imagined we would face an FIR for expressing our outrage and protesting.”

Furthermore, Sharif’s family claimed they did not understand why they were booked by the police. However, the FIR registered by Unnao Police made it clear that several attendees of Sharif’s last rites tried to instigate the mob and blocked the national highway, causing difficulties to commuters.

It is a clear attempt to paint a negative picture of Hindus by alleging they assaulted a Muslim man during the Hindu festival of Holi, and to vilify the UP Police by claiming they booked Sharif’s relatives without justification.