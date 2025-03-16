Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeFact-CheckMaktoob Media and Islamists claim Muslim man was beaten to death by Hindus for...
Fact-CheckSocial Media Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Maktoob Media and Islamists claim Muslim man was beaten to death by Hindus for resisting Holi colours in Unnao, postmortem reveals cardiac arrest and no sign of injury

Commenting on the post shared by Hate Detector on X, the Unnao Polie said that the deceased died of a cardiac arrest.

OpIndia Staff

Some Islamist handles on social media shared a post on Sunday (16th March) alleging that a Muslim man died in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, after being beaten by a group of people celebrating Holi on Saturday (15th March). The social media handles, including Maktoob Media and Hate Detector, claimed that the Muslim man died after he was physically attacked by a group of Hindus playing Holi after he objected to being coloured.

Citing a report of Jagran, the social media handles alleged that the 48-year-old Muslim man named Sharif was going to a mosque on Saturday when he reportedly encountered a group of men celebrating Holi near Mohalla Kashif Ali Sarai Chungi Power House. The group threw colours on him, to which he objected. The group allegedly physically attacked him. He was rescued by some bystanders who made him sit down on a platform nearby and gave him water to drink. However, a few moments later, he collapsed and died.

The victim reportedly lived near Qasim Nagar Rabbanna Mosque in Sadar. He returned to India 2 months ago from Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a driver.

Maktoob Media shared the post on Instagram.

A similar story was shared by Hate Detector on X alleging that the Muslim man died after being brutally assaulted by a Hindu mob.

However, the claims of the Islamist social media users that the Muslim man died after being assaulted by a Hindu mob were refuted by the Unnao Police. Commenting on the post shared by Hate Detector on X, the Unnao Polie said that the deceased died of a cardiac arrest.

The police said that the body of the deceased was sent by the police for post-mortem, which was conducted by a panel of doctors and was videographed. The post-mortem revealed that there was no sign of injury on the body of the deceased. The police are investigating the matter.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the man died due to cardiac arrest, not due to any assault by people celebrating Holi.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com