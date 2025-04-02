In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the security forces launched operations to eliminate terrorists across the Kashmir valley.

In Baramulla, heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during the counter-infiltration operation launched on Tuesday night.

According to Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of 161 Infantry Brigade, a counter-infiltration operation was carried out on Tuesday night. The security forces received information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector. On the intervening night of April 22 and 23, the Indian army received the information about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah.

Terrorists’ movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am. After a continuous exchange of fire for two hours, the security forces ambushed and neutralised two terrorists. 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from both terrorists.

“Last night, we carried out a counter-infiltration operation. For the last few days, our security forces were continuously getting information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector through our intelligence agencies… On the intervening night of 22 and 23 April, at around 1 am, the Indian army got to know about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah”, Brigadier Shukla told reporters.

“Our surveillance, drones, and ambush parties were redeployed and resited. Terrorists’ movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am, we ambushed and neutralised two terrorists after a firing that went on for two hours. Sanitisation and search operations were carried out in this dense forest by our security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir police are trying to identify them. Their weapons were recovered – 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition. Additionally, one 10kg IED has also been recovered…”, he added.

