Wednesday, April 23, 2025
HomeNews Reports2 terrorists killed in Baramulla in counter-infiltration operation launched after Pahalgam terror attack; IED,...
News Reports
Updated:

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla in counter-infiltration operation launched after Pahalgam terror attack; IED, AK rifles, pistol and ammunition recovered

After a continuous exchange of fire for two hours, the security forces ambushed and neutralised two terrorists

ANI

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the security forces launched operations to eliminate terrorists across the Kashmir valley.

In Baramulla, heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during the counter-infiltration operation launched on Tuesday night.

According to Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of 161 Infantry Brigade, a counter-infiltration operation was carried out on Tuesday night. The security forces received information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector. On the intervening night of April 22 and 23, the Indian army received the information about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah.

Terrorists’ movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am. After a continuous exchange of fire for two hours, the security forces ambushed and neutralised two terrorists. 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from both terrorists.

“Last night, we carried out a counter-infiltration operation. For the last few days, our security forces were continuously getting information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector through our intelligence agencies… On the intervening night of 22 and 23 April, at around 1 am, the Indian army got to know about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah”, Brigadier Shukla told reporters.

“Our surveillance, drones, and ambush parties were redeployed and resited. Terrorists’ movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am, we ambushed and neutralised two terrorists after a firing that went on for two hours. Sanitisation and search operations were carried out in this dense forest by our security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir police are trying to identify them. Their weapons were recovered – 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition. Additionally, one 10kg IED has also been recovered…”, he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pahalgam terrorist attack: Netizens demand ban on release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’

OpIndia Staff -

Terror has no religion? Here is a list of incidents where Islamic terrorists murdered Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir, only after checking their religion

Aditi -

Woman recalls chilling moments of Pahalgam terror attack: Her father was shot dead for failing to recite Islamic verse, terrorists also cursed PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation at terror attack site in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, NIA joins state police in probe

ANI -

‘Are you a Hindu?’ Bengaluru techie shot dead in front of his family in chilling Pahalgam terror attack

OpIndia Staff -

Tourism in Kashmir is cultural invasion? How National Conference MP Ruhullah fuelled hatred against ‘outsiders’, and stoked separatism in an interview

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists identified, sketches released as security agencies launch extensive search operations

OpIndia Staff -

Terrorists check names and circumcision before shooting Hindus, but for ‘secular liberals’ the first reaction to Pahalgam is ‘terror has no religion’

Shraddha Pandey -

Tourist exodus begins from Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack: Centre cautions airlines against surge-pricing, asks for additional flights from Srinagar

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court commutes death sentence of man who killed his wife, 4 children and raped his own daughter, for his ‘consistent efforts at being...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com