A Muslim gang that trapped and raped Hindu girls in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was assaulted by attorneys. The Muslim gang’s boys were taken to court in saffron gamchas which infuriated the lawyers. The cops also organised a procession with the perpetrators before to their arrival. The accused preyed on Hindu girls. Two Muslim girls also used to assist the group, according to the case’s investigation. On the evening of 28th April, Farhan Khan, Ali Khan and Sahil Khan, members of the Muslim gang were taken to the court.

The proceedings regarding their case continued until 6 pm after which the police began to escort them back. During this process, the sight of the saffron gamcha worn by the accused provoked anger among the lawyers present at the court premises. The latter also raised slogans and began to thrash Farhan and Ali, however, the police managed to intervene and successfully extracted them. The court has placed two accused in remand.

While escorting them to the court, the cops made them walk the entire distance and perform sit-ups on the street. Hindu groups also attempted to assault the three individuals during their medical examination at the hospital, in Bhopal, but they managed to escape. Consequently, the police had to conduct their medical checkup twice. It has also been revealed that Ali attempted to flee from the police, resulting in a broken leg.

Currently, the police are conducting a probe into the Muslim girls associated with the boys from this Muslim gang. Authorities have identified two such individuals. These girls acted as intermediaries for the Muslim boys, facilitating friendships with Hindu girls. According to media reports, one of the girls has been employed at a cosmetics store. She would encourage Hindu girls who went to the shop to attend Sahil’s dance class.

She specifically targeted economically disadvantaged Hindu girls and urged them to engage in sexual relations with Sahil in exchange for waiving the class fees. It has come to attention that Muslim girls have forced Hindu victims to wear burqas, participate in fasting (Roza) and exerted pressure for marriage and conversion. The police are conducting an inquiry to uncover further details.

Background of the case

The Bhopal incident bears startling resemblance to the Beawar case, where a group of Muslims similarly targeted Hindu girls. In the present matter, an FIR was lodged on 18th April, revealing that Farhan Khan had targeted a female student enrolled in his college. Five official complaints have been registered in this matter, implicating twelve individuals. Subsequently, he sexually exploited her and began to intimidate her by recording the incidents on video.

Later, he pressed the victim into introducing her friends to Sahil and Ali. When she complied out of fear, Sahil and Ali summoned the other two girls to various locations, where they also sexually exploited them during the initial meeting and recorded the encounters. The three perpetrators then pressured the girls to convert to their religion and persistently urged them to marry. The accused regularly demanded money from the girls.

The investigation has uncovered the names of other individuals, such as Faizan, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Khan, Hamid, Arshad, and Siraj. A victim recounted being compelled to watch pornographic material, facing physical violence in the car if she did not obey. She was threatened with a knife against her neck. She was even pressured to embrace Islam and marry. The victims disclosed that they were raped after being made to ingest marijuana. The police are executing raids in several areas of Madhya Pradesh as well as Bengal and Bihar.