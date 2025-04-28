Monday, April 28, 2025
Updated:

Centre bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading disinformation after Pahalgam terror attack, check full list

On 28th April, the Modi government banned 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels from being viewed in India in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Based on the recommendations of the Union Home Ministry, the Government of India banned major YouTube channels, Pakistani news outlets and individual ‘analysts’ who were peddling disinformation and anti-India propaganda after the Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorists.

Among the accounts banned are Geo News, Dawn, Raftar, Bol News, ARY News, Samaa TV, and Suno News. Additionally, YouTube channels of well-known journalists, including Muneeb Farooq, Umar Cheema, Asma Shirazi, and Irshad Bhatti, have been blocked. Other banned handles include Uzair Cricket, The Pakistan Reference, Razi Naama, and Samaa Sports.

These Pakistani propaganda channels collectively have around 63 million subscribers.

Government sources are reported to have said that the YouTube channels in question have been propagating content that is inflammatory and communally sensitive. Moreover, these channels were pushing false and misleading narratives and disinformation about India, its Army, and security services.

The Modi government’s strong action comes amid deterioration of the already strained relations between Bharat and Pakistan following the Islamic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which Jihadis belonging to Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot The Resistance Force, murdered 26 people after confirming their Hindu identity.  

