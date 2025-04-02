Wednesday, April 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCongress gave Waqf Boards unchecked power in 1995. Here’s how the 2024 Amendment fixes...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Congress gave Waqf Boards unchecked power in 1995. Here’s how the 2024 Amendment fixes it

Waqf can now only be formed through declaration or endowment. Further, the donor must be a practising Muslim for over five years. Crucially, female heirs cannot be bypassed, which is a big step towards ending the misuse of religious endowments to sideline women from inheritance.

OpIndia Staff
The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 seeks to end arbitrary land claims and misuse enabled by the 1995 Act.
The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 ends unchecked land claims by Waqf Boards, brings judicial oversight, and introduces inclusive, transparent governance to fix Congress-era misuse. (Image: Dall-E)

In 1995, the Congress-led government passed the Waqf Act, a sloppily drafted and recklessly implemented legislation that opened the floodgates for Waqf Boards to claim temples, schools, graveyards, and even entire villages and government properties. Congress did not stop there and granted more powers to Waqf in 2013 before the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) NDA came to power at the Centre.

What started as a system for managing endowments turned into an unaccounted empire with lakhs of acres of prime land under its purview. However, now with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Modi government is trying to set things right.

End of “Waqf by user” – no more land grabs by praying once

The original Act allowed Waqf creation not just through a declaration or endowment, but also by “user”. It meant that land could be claimed as Waqf simply because someone had been using it as such. This is what led to absurd claims like declaring entire villages or farmland as Waqf property.

The amendment is going to end this madness. Waqf can now only be formed through declaration or endowment. Further, the donor must be a practising Muslim for over five years. Crucially, female heirs cannot be bypassed, which is a big step towards ending the misuse of religious endowments to sideline women from inheritance.

Government land cannot be converted into Waqf

The 1995 Act was silent on Waqf claims over government property. It allowed opportunistic grabs by Waqf Boards. The 2024 Amendment fixes this loophole. If a government property is claimed by Waqf, the Collector will resolve the matter. If the land is proven to be government land, it cannot be declared Waqf.

The Waqf Board no longer decides what is Waqf

Under the old law, the Waqf Board had the power to determine if a property was Waqf – basically judge, jury, and beneficiary. That power has been scrapped in the Amendment Bill. It will stop hundreds of cases where Boards arbitrarily declare private or community properties as Waqf.

Surveys are now aligned with revenue records, not Waqf fantasies

Earlier, surveys were done by Survey Commissioners. These surveys were conducted in isolation from land revenue records. However, the amendment has allowed District Collectors, who are part of the land revenue system, to conduct surveys as per state revenue laws. It means fewer fairy tales and more facts.

Inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards

As per the 1995 setup, the Central Waqf Council had only Muslim members. Now, the amendment has allowed two non-Muslims, and other members like MPs, judges or eminent persons don’t necessarily have to be Muslims.

While scholars in Islamic law, Waqf Board chairpersons, and others are still included in the Amendment Act as representatives, the government has put a condition that the board must have at least two women. This applies not only to the central board but also to state boards, where the government will nominate two non-Muslims and ensure representation from Sunni, Shia, Bohra, Agakhani, and backward-class Muslims, along with two Muslim women.

Waqf Tribunal now answerable to courts

Earlier, the decisions of Waqf Tribunals could be challenged in High Court under rare and special provisions. However, now anyone can appeal in the High Court within 90 days of the declaration of the property as Waqf. It restores judicial oversight and introduces a basic check that should’ve existed from the beginning.

Also, the Muslim law expert is removed from the Tribunal’s composition. The panel will now be headed by a District Court judge, with a joint secretary-level officer from the state government as a member.

Central Government takes the reins on audits and rules

The 1995 Act gave State governments the power to audit accounts. It often meant selective action or none at all. However, now the Central Government is empowered to make rules regarding registration, accounts, audits, and more.

Separate boards for sects now include Bohra and Agakhani

The earlier Act allowed separate boards for Sunni and Shia if Shia Waqf exceeded 15%. The Amendment expands this to include Bohra and Agakhani communities, acknowledging their distinct identity and endowment management needs.

Conclusion

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is not just a minor tweak. It is a major overhaul. Congress gave Waqf Boards unlimited power without checks. Though it does not erase the harm done, it might just stop the next temple, farmland, or village from quietly becoming someone else’s “eternal donation.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBohra and Agakhani communities waqf,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

97 lakh suggestions received, Deoband and Jamaat among consultees, 10 cities visited: How the JPC worked for Waqf Amendment Bill

Anurag -
During these visits, the Committee interacted with 25 State Waqf Boards, local civil society groups, and legal experts. The aim of these meetings was to understand regional variations in how Waqf properties are recorded, managed, and litigated.
News Reports

The case of Dilwar Hussain Mozumder: Alleged ‘Journalist’ arrested under SC/ ST Act by Assam police hailed as ‘free speech crusader’

OpIndia Staff -
Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was arrested on 25th March this year on charges of criminal intimidation and verbally abusing a Bodo tribal man with derogatory remarks. The so-called 'journalist' was quoted as saying - 'Boro Jati Hoi Tumi Besi Kora'.

Pastor Praveen Pagadala death: CCTV, eyewitness suggest drunk driving accident, Christian organisations claim foul play. All we know so far

‘Poor and Pasmanda Muslims will benefit from the Waqf Amendment Bill’, says JPC chief Jagdambika Pal

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim professor at Govt college caught on CCTV desecrating Lord Krishna Rangoli, booked

Stone pelting, love jihad, rape, forced conversion of Hindus: 70 incidents of religiously motivated crimes committed by Islamists in the ‘holy’ month of Ramzan

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com