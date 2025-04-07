On 3rd April, while replying to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that there are six government bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi that have been allotted to Election Commission-approved national political parties for office purposes. Interestingly, Congress is the only political party that holds two bungalows, while BJP and three other parties hold one each.

In his question, Ray asked whether government bungalows have been allotted to national political parties. He also asked if any parties have been denied such accommodation and if any bungalows have been allotted to presidents or general secretaries of these parties.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, provided a detailed list of bungalows allotted for party offices as well as for the residence of key office-bearers. Sahu informed the House that the Indian National Congress occupies two government bungalows, including 24, Akbar Road and 5, Raisina Road. These bungalows were allotted to the party in July 1990 and July 1976 respectively. The Raisina Road premises are currently used by the Indian Youth Congress.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party occupies only one bungalow, that is, 14, Pandit Pant Marg. It was allotted to the party in 1999. The BJP was occupying 11, Ashoka Road, which served as the party’s headquarters. However, it was vacated by the party and is currently allotted to BJP MP from Odisha, Baijayant Panda.

Not to forget, both BJP and Congress have built their headquarters outside the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. The BJP’s headquarters is located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, and the Congress’s headquarters is located on Kotla Road. The land for both headquarters was allotted by the government. As per existing policy, parties are expected to vacate government bungalows within three years of either being allotted land or completing construction on new premises.

Sahu further informed the House that the National People’s Party (NPP) was allotted 75, North Avenue in August 2021, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) received 29, Lodhi Estate in February 2024, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was given 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane (Canning Lane) in July 2024.

For residential purposes, BSP chief Mayawati was allotted 35, Lodhi Estate in February 2024, while CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat was allotted 36, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in December 2024.

Sahu clarified that no national political party has ever been denied government accommodation for office purposes. Land has also been made available to various regional parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janata Dal (United), DMK and AIADMK, among others, for building their own offices in Delhi.

According to the 2012 policy on land allotment, once land is allotted or construction is completed, parties have to vacate existing government bungalows or suites in Vithalbhai Patel House within three years. The timeline has been loosely observed across party lines, reports suggest.