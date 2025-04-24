Journalist Chitra Tripathi heckled by Islamists while reporting on Pahalgam terrorist attack, incident captured on video

ABP News journalist Chitra Tripathi, who went to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir to report about the recent terrorist attack on Hindu tourists, was mobbed by Islamists. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the journalist being surrounded by a mob of angry locals. Tripathi repeatedly tried to tell the people she was there to do her job, but the mob did not listen and continued to heckle her.

What is in the viral video

In the video, Chitra Tripathi is seen trying to explain to the local women that she is there only for her work, but the crowd standing behind her does not let her speak. She then says- “I am a journalist, but you are abusing me- this is very wrong… if you want to kill me, then kill me.”

After this, some people in the mob started shouting at Tripathi and raised loud slogans of ‘Godi Media Hai-Hai’. In the video, some Muslim youths were also seen raising slogans like ‘Gulistan hum sharminda hain tere katil zinda hain’. Apart from this, a voice came from Kashmir – ‘People were also seen shouting Hindu Muslim bhai-bhai’.

‘This is the reality of Kashmir’

The video was also shared on social media by Assam minister Ashok Singhal. He wrote, “Chitra Tripathi was almost lynched. This is the reality of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. You cannot hold peace talks with people whose existence depends on your destruction.”

Chitra Tripathi was almost lynched. This is the reality of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat.



You cannot negotiate peace with those whose existence depends on your annihilation.



More power to you, @chitraaum pic.twitter.com/VlyuDFr4QQ — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) April 23, 2025

Dare raising slogans of ‘Down with Pakistan’

The video has been shared on social media by senior journalist Ashok Srivastava. He wrote on X, “In less than 24 hours, the masks have come off! Yesterday, Hindus were killed after asking their names and knowing their religion. Today, journalists who were reporting on the targeting of Hindus in Srinagar were targeted by locals. Women journalists of Republic TV and ABP were surrounded and hooted at, and slogans of ‘Godi Media Hai Hai’ were raised.”

24 घंटे से कम समय में ही नकाब उतर गए !

कल हिंदुओं को उनका नाम पूछ कर, उनका धर्म जान कर मार दिया गया। आज श्रीनगर में जो पत्रकार हिंदुओं को निशाना बनाने पर रिपोर्टिंग कर रहे थे उन्हें स्थानीय लोगों ने निशाना बनाया। रिपब्लिक टीवी और एबीपी की महिला पत्रकारों को घेर कर हूटिंग की गई… pic.twitter.com/j7S41Ye249 — Ashok Shrivastav (@AshokShrivasta6) April 23, 2025

Srivastava termed the hooting by the mob at Tripathi as shameful and asked the sloganeers, “If you have the courage, then shout the slogan ‘Down with Pakistan’.”

The video has been getting mixed reactions from people. While some people are encouraging Chitra Tripathi to stay strong, others are justifying her being mobbed and harassed. The people justifying her harassment are accusing the ‘Godi media’ of showing that Islamic terrorists targeted Hindus at Pahalgam, which was testified by the eyewitnesses and victims themselves. The victims and eyewitnesses said that the terrorists came, asked for their names, made them remove their pants and check their circumcision, and when they turned out to be Hindus, they were killed.