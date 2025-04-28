The Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 28 lives, has caused widespread anger among the Indian people. Tensions between India and its hostile neighbour are rising while Indian people are united, expressing their anger against Pakistan in various forms of protest. In many areas, some people pasted Pakistani flags on roads and other places for people to trample upon them. However, there have been instances wherein some Muslims objected to the disrespect to the Pakistan flag, saying that it is the “Islamic flag”.

Maharashtra: Two incidents in Nalasopara where Muslims objected to disrespect to Pakistani flag, claiming it to be the Islamic flag

In Maharashtra’s Nalasopara, protests were held against the Pahalgam terror attack on 27th April, wherein the protestors laid Pakistani flags on the road. However, some Muslim youths objected to this, claiming that the flag was Islamic. The protest was near Orange Heights, Yashwant Complex, when some Muslim youths, including one Usman, started arguing with the protestors over the flag.

Meanwhile, the local police have registered a case and taken two youths into their custody.

In another such incident reported to be from Nalasopara, some Burqa-clad women and Muslim men objected to placing the Pakistani flag on the road. Despite it being visibly evident and being told by those protesting against the Pahalgam terror attack that the poster contains a Pakistani flag and not an Islamic flag, the Muslim men and women remained adamant about stopping the protestors from disrespecting the Pakistani flag.

Pakistan flag burning irks Muslim mobs, clashes erupt in Mumbai’s Santacruz

In Mumbai’s Santa Cruz, clashes erupted over flags of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestine being pasted on a road in Santacruz East on Saturday night (26th April). During the clash, two to three people sustained injuries. The incident unfolded on Nehru Road.

Meanwhile, seven people have been arrested. According to the police, a mob of 25-30 persons was involved. The local police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. An FIR has been registered in this matter, and further investigation is underway, the Vakola Police said.

Some people burned the Pakistani flag in Santacruz, Mumbai while protesting against Pakistan.



Some muslims got hurt by the burning of Pakistani flag and they started fighting with the Hindus.



Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activists pasted Pakistani flags on the road in Kalaburgi, Burqa-clad Muslim women removed them

In Karnataka’s Kalaburgi, two-Burqa clad Muslim women carefully removed Pakistani flags pasted on roads, ensuring that it is not damaged. In the video of the incident, the two Muslim women could be heard saying “take our photos”, suggesting that they do not fear police action or public backlash.

🚨Pakistan Sympathisers in Karnataka



Pakistani flags were pasted on the main road of Kalburgi, Karnataka in a protest against the #PahalgamTerroristAttack on Hindus!!



But shockingly, two Muslim women were seen removing those Pakistani flags!!!



These flags were pasted on the streets of Jagat Circle, Aland Naka, Market Chowk, and Sath Gumbaz by activists belonging to the Hindu rights group Bajrang Dal in protest against a Pakistan-orchestrated Islamic terror attack in Pahalgam. The Kalaburgi police were reported to have taken six Bajrang Dal activists into preventive custody, citing a lack of prior permission.

City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D, and other officials visited the affected areas and ordered the removal of Pakistani flags.

West Bengal police stopped Hindus from burning Pakistan’s flag

On Saturday (26th April), BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya shared a video where the West Bengal police were seen stopping Hindus from raising slogans against Pakistan and burning the hostile nation’s flag. The incident occurred in Ashoknagar in West Bengal. In the video, a police officer was heard saying, “This is a sensitive area. You cannot do these here. This is a sensitive area”.

Rajasthan: Muslim mob protest against Hindus for putting up ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Terrorism Murdabad’ posters

On 25th April, the atmosphere in Jaipur’s Walled City area turned tense after members of the Muslim community became violent over posters with slogans of “Pakistan Murdabad” and “Terrorism Murdabad” pasted outside Jama Masjid. The posters were put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Hawamahal, Baba Balmukund Acharya, and his supporters during a protest in response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the incident, the Muslim community pressured police to file an FIR against MLA Balmukund and several BJP workers at Manak Chowk police station. As the FIR was registered against those who condemned a terrorist attack and Pakistan, the hostile neighbouring country, it raises questions about why it caused such outrage among the Muslim community.

Outrage by Muslims over trivial reasons is an attempt to deflect attention from real issues, and play victim?

Evidently, many Muslims are ignoring the larger facts and are outraged over trivial things, including the supposed similarity between Pakistani and Islamic flags. However, this outrage over trivial matters to play victim and get offended is a pattern.

Back in 2015, the offices of the Marathi newspaper Lokmat witnessed angry protests by outraged Muslims who claimed that the newspaper had insulted their faith by publishing a ‘blasphemous’ picture. Copies of the newspaper were burnt at various cities in Maharashtra and the protesting men demanded arrest of the editor and the artist who drew the illustration. A couple of offices are reported to have been attacked too, as the editor extended an immediate apology.

Alongside a social media boycott campaign, protests were held at various cities such as Malegaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, etc. To keep the situation in control, the police registered cases against the editor and the writer of the article at Aurangabad, Jalna, Pune, Jalgaon, Parbhani and Yavatmal.

The outrage was triggered over an article explaining how Islamic terror group ISIS gets funding to carry out Jihadist attacks. The article also carried an illustration that showed symbols of various national currencies – representing international sources of funding – falling into a piggy bank, which was painted like the ISIS flag i.e. black in color with the terror group’s seal depicted in Arabic script. Since the piggy bank is supposed to look like a pig, and pig is considered a haraam animal in Islam, the Muslim groups claimed that the illustration was blasphemous, for the ISIS seal has elements of the Islamic shahada. Ironically, Muslim had never outraged to this extent against Islamic terrorism and beheading carried out by Jihadis after raising Islamic slogans, but over a harmless illustration.

Indian Muslims failing to differentiate between a Pakistani flag and an Islamic flag is outrageously shocking. The Pakistani flag ironically has a white vertical strip which represents its religious minorities, which the country never really respected. In contrast, the Islamic flag carrying a star and crescent moon does not contain any white strip. It thus, raises question whether there is genuine confusion among several Muslims or the excuse of ‘confusion’ is being used to defend Pakistan and prevent its much-deserved humiliation despite the hostile neighbour not only sponsoring jihad against Indians, particularly, Hindus, but also issuing nuclear attack threats.