On Saturday (19th April), leftist propaganda outlet Newslaundry roped in a ‘journalist’ to downplay the atrocities committed on the Hindu community in Murshidabad by violent Muslim mobs and the subsequent exodus of victims to the Malda district of West Bengal.

During the course of the podcast, the Newslaundry CEO, Abhinandan Sekhri, inquired about the exodus of the Hindu community from Murshidabad due to mob violence. “No, that’s a wrong view,” claimed Kolkata-based ‘journalist’ Nirmalya Mukherjee.

He then attempted to contextualise the violence against Hindus by alleging an invisible force of ‘provocation.’

“I am living with you. You live next door to me. Suddenly, one morning, I come up and I kill you. So, unless there is a provocation, this never happens with a certain interest. And that provocation could be a state provocation, could be an international provocation,” he brazened out.

To shield the violent Muslim mobs, Nirmalya Mukherjee further claimed, “The provocateurs are successful. They have been able to titillate these idiotic, foolish political parties who do play religious games for their own benefit.”

He thereafter attempted to blame the BJP during the course of discussion on Newslaundry. “In Bengal, this thing (violence) has emerged after BJP retained its almost 40% vote in two consecutive elections,” he alleged.

This is not the first time when Newslaundry had attempted to trivialise the mayhem unleashed by Muslim mobs in Murshidabad. OpIndia had previously reported how Newslaundry tried to shame news channels for covering the violence against Hindus.

The Truth about the Hindu exodus from Murshidabad

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on 11th April in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

OpIndia has reported in detail how Hindus were selectively targeted, including their homes, shops and temples. The carnage began soon after Jumma Namaz on 11th April in the name of ‘protests’ against the new Waqf law and continued till 12th April.

The situation became so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Dhuliyan in Murshidabad to the town of Par Lalpur in Kaliachak III subdivision of Malda district.

Hundreds of Hindus were seen leaving Dhuliyan in Murshidabad on a boat across the Ganga river to the town of Par Lalpur in Kaliachak III subdivision of Malda district.



An elderly woman could be seen weeping and narrating how she left her hometown to save her life.



An elderly woman could be seen weeping and narrating how she left her hometown to save her life. “They (Muslim mobs) have burnt down everything”, another woman lamented. Hindu men and women alike could be seen breaking down in tears.

“Nothing happened to Muslim homes…Only Hindu houses were selectively set ablaze,” one woman informed. All the Hindu victims were reassured of their safety and security by the locals of Par Lalpur.

One Hindu woman said that bombs were being hurled in Murshidabad, prompting her to flee her home. Another woman said, “They told us that Modi passed the Bill (Waqf Amendment), and so we will not allow any Hindus to live here.”

One Hindu woman said that bombs were being hurled in Murshidabad, prompting her to flee her home.



Another woman said, “They told us that Modi passed the Bill (Waqf Amendment), and so we will not allow any Hindus to live here.”



“They (Muslims) are talking about raping mothers of Hindus, vandalising and looting our houses. They have taken away our gold ornaments and other valuable and set our houses on fire,” she pointed out.

“They have burnt every single Hindu house in the area. Muslims are supporting this arson. Our children are starving, women are being threatened with weapons, Muslims are committing atrocities.”

A middle-aged Hindu woman was heard saying in a viral video that Muslims have poisoned water tanks belonging to the Hindu community.

Screengrab of the video testimony of a Hindu victim

“We couldn’t drink water as it had been laced with poison,” she said. In the video, it could be seen that several Hindu women have escaped from Murshidabad with young kids, even infants as old as 6 days.

“We have come here with a lot of pain… We do not have a house or a roof over our heads. Everything has been set on fire. They (Muslims) doused our house with petrol, held a knife to our throats and poisoned our water tanks. How do we survive now,” a destitute woman who has now fled Murshidabad told ABP Ananda.

One Hindu man recounted how he returned home to find his house turned into ashes. “I couldn’t take out anything…I do not have anything anymore,” he said as he broke down in tears.

“We have come here with a lot of pain… We do not have a house or a roof over our heads. Everything has been set on fire. They (Muslims) doused our house with petrol, held a knife to our throats and poisoned our water tanks. How do we survive now,”



The Hindu man pointed out that the attackers are locals and that they have destroyed over 150 vehicles.

“They (Muslims) are committing unspeakable atrocities on us. They are setting homes on fire. The atrocities do not seem to have an end…We have nowhere to go,” a Hindu man, who fled to Malda, stated in a viral video.

A woman standing behind him narrated, “Our houses have been burnt. We have nothing left.”

“They (Muslims) are committing unspeakable atrocities on us. They are setting homes on fire. The atrocities do not seem to have an end…We have nowhere to go,” a Hindu man, who fled to Malda, stated in a viral video.



Mamata Banerjee’s government has been unsuccessful in containing the escalating violence against the Hindu community.

Her appeasement politics have emboldened radical Muslims to the extent that they do not fear orchestrating violence, vandalism and arson against Hindus living in West Bengal.