Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists identified, sketches released as security agencies launch extensive search operations

Security agencies have released sketches of three individuals believed to be responsible for Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists and left many others injured. The suspects have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

Affiliated with The Resistance Front—a proxy group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—the terrorists targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, a well-known scenic spot, in what is being termed one of the most devastating attacks in the region in recent times.

According to reports, a group of five to six militants, dressed in camouflage gear and traditional kurta-pyjamas, emerged from the thick pine forests surrounding the area and unleashed gunfire using AK-47 rifles.

Investigators have named Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, as the mastermind behind the recent terror attack. Additionally, two other terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are also believed to be involved in planning and executing the attack.

In response, security forces have launched a large-scale counter-terror operation, utilising helicopters to track down the assailants, who are believed to have fled through the dense forested terrain.

Preliminary forensic evidence, along with eyewitness testimonies, points to the use of military-grade weapons and advanced communication equipment, indicating that the attackers may have received backing from outside sources.