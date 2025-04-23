Wednesday, April 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPahalgam terror attack: Terrorists identified, sketches released as security agencies launch extensive search operations
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists identified, sketches released as security agencies launch extensive search operations

Affiliated with The Resistance Front—a proxy group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—the terrorists targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, a well-known scenic spot, in what is being termed one of the most devastating attacks in the region in recent times.

OpIndia Staff
Pahalgam Terror attack terrorists identified sketches
Asif Fuji (L), Suleman Shah (Top Right), and Abu Talha (Bottom Right)

Security agencies have released sketches of three individuals believed to be responsible for Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists and left many others injured. The suspects have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

Affiliated with The Resistance Front—a proxy group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—the terrorists targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, a well-known scenic spot, in what is being termed one of the most devastating attacks in the region in recent times.

According to reports, a group of five to six militants, dressed in camouflage gear and traditional kurta-pyjamas, emerged from the thick pine forests surrounding the area and unleashed gunfire using AK-47 rifles.

Investigators have named Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, as the mastermind behind the recent terror attack. Additionally, two other terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are also believed to be involved in planning and executing the attack.

In response, security forces have launched a large-scale counter-terror operation, utilising helicopters to track down the assailants, who are believed to have fled through the dense forested terrain.

Preliminary forensic evidence, along with eyewitness testimonies, points to the use of military-grade weapons and advanced communication equipment, indicating that the attackers may have received backing from outside sources.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Terror checks names and circumcision before shooting Hindus, but for ‘secular liberals’ the first reaction to Pahalgam is ‘terror has no religion’

Shraddha Pandey -

As flights leaving Srinagar become costlier after Pahalgam terror attack, centre issues strong advisory to airlines against surge pricing, asks for additional flights

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court commutes death sentence of man who killed his wife, 4 children and raped his own daughter, for his ‘consistent efforts at being...

OpIndia Staff -

Global Leftist media starts covering up Islamic terrorism by Pakistan, calls Pahalgam terrorists ‘gunmen’, mentions ‘Indian administered Kashmir’ and more

Anurag -

TheWire misquotes eyewitness to whitewash the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack, quietly updates report after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

Pahalgam attack: Trader unions and political parties call for complete shut-down in Kashmir valley, say they condemn the incident

ANI -

‘Dharavi culture’ is a myth, no one deserves to live in a slum!

Anurag -

Telangana Waqf Board claims 300 acres of land: 10,000 families worried about their future as it hangs in balance following the claim

OpIndia Staff -

Pune Porsche accident case: Medics got 3 lakhs for switching blood samples, how corruption and influence worked at every level for the rich to...

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindus stripped and killed point blank after confirming identity: How the barbaric “Aurangzeb ki aulaad” is responsible for the Palgham terror attack

Jinit Jain -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com