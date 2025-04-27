Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement on India-Pakistan tension after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is in the headlines. 26 people were killed in the attack, including two people from Karnataka. When journalists asked Siddaramaiah how tough a stand India should take against Pakistan, he said, “There is no need for war with Pakistan. We are not in favour of war. We should take strict steps and strengthen our security.”

The video of Siddaramaiah’s statement is going viral on Pakistani social media. Pakistani media is showing that and claiming that voices are being raised within India against the government of India.

BJP has launched a scathing attack on Siddaramaiah over this statement. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashok, said, “Siddaramaiah is speaking like a puppet of Pakistan. At such a sensitive time, when there is a threat of war on the border, his statement is shameful.” Ashok sarcastically called Siddaramaiah ‘Pakistan Ratna’ and wrote on X, “Congratulations! If you go to Pakistan, you will get a royal welcome. Maybe Pakistan will give you the Nishan-e-Pakistan award.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on ‘X’, “Congress is trying to save Pakistan. Siddaramaiah is saying this to get Muslim votes, while Pakistani terrorists are killing Hindus.” Malviya also shared a clip of a Pakistani news channel which was showing Siddaramaiah’s statement.

Congress rushes to Pakistan's rescue. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who owes his position to Muslim votes, is being quoted across Pakistan for suggesting that we focus on security measures in Kashmir instead of confronting Pakistan, despite them murdering Indian Hindus…

Seeing himself surrounded from all sides in this matter, Siddaramaiah issued a clarification. He wrote on X, “I said that war is the last resort, not the first. The Center also accepted that the Pahalgam attack happened due to our intelligence and security lapse. This should be corrected first.” He said that the Center has taken steps like cancelling the Indus Water Treaty, which he welcomes. Siddaramaiah also said, “Pakistan is economically broken. It has no fear of losing anything. India should take steps thoughtfully. The world is with India. We should take advantage of this and teach Pakistan a lesson.”

I have observed the debates and discussions, both for and against, surrounding the statement I made about war.



War should always be a nation's last resort — never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be…

Siddaramaiah appealed to the countrymen to unite and said that some people are spoiling the atmosphere by spreading war hysteria in the country. The Centre should also take action against such people.