Thursday, April 10, 2025
Updated:

Punjab Police tries to arrest journalists for reporting alleged sex scandal involving IPS officer, journalist thanks MHA for intervening and safeguarding their rights

OpIndia Staff
Journalists Rohan Dua (extreme Left) and Aarti Tikoo Singh (Extreme Right) (via X/AartiTikoo)

Punjab Police tried to arrest journalists Aarti Tikoo Singh and Rohan Dua after they exposed a sex scandal allegedly involving an IPS officer. Aarti Tikoo Singh shared the information in a post on X on Wednesday (9th April). In her post, Tikoo alleged that the Punjab Police attempted to arrest her and Dua on Wednesday, but their attempt was thwarted with the intervention of the Delhi Police.

Tikoo said that the Punjab Police have been harassing her and her colleague Dua after they exposed an alleged sex scandal through The New Indian, a media outlet run by Tikoo and Dua. She added that her colleagues were pressured by the IPS officer, a former AAP Delhi MLA and a liquor scam accused, to remove the story. “What’s strange is that even though my team never identified or named the accused police officer involved in the scandal, but the same IPS officer, one ex-AAP Delhi MLA and one liquor scam accused repeatedly called my colleague, pressuring us to delete the story and related posts on X. They almost grovelled before us. Why?” Tikoo wrote on X.

What is the Exposé?

Recently, The New Indian released a couple of audio clips of an alleged sexual conversation between an IPS officer and an unidentified woman. In Part 1 of the audio clip, the IPS officer can be heard asking the woman to arrange an escort for him. The IPS officer also asks the woman about her and the escort’s price for a ‘proper threesome’. He is also heard negotiating the price with the woman and telling her that he wants a ‘professional’ escort.

In Part 2 of the audio recording, allegedly involving the same IPS officer, the officer is heard asking a woman for her nude pictures. The woman replies to him that she will send the pictures after changing her uniform. He asks her the post the pictures in a WhatsApp group.

The exposé by the New Indian did not reveal the identity of the IPS officer involved, but it has raised some serious questions on the Punjab Police and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

