Punjab Police tried to arrest journalists Aarti Tikoo Singh and Rohan Dua after they exposed a sex scandal allegedly involving an IPS officer. Aarti Tikoo Singh shared the information in a post on X on Wednesday (9th April). In her post, Tikoo alleged that the Punjab Police attempted to arrest her and Dua on Wednesday, but their attempt was thwarted with the intervention of the Delhi Police.

Thank you, @HMOIndia @AmitShah @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi @PandaJay for your prompt help and support as well as thwarting the attempt by @PunjabPoliceInd & @DGPPunjabPolice to try and frame us after we @TheNewIndian_in exposed sex scandal and drug nexus in Punjab.



We stand for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1W0hh3MUdF — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) April 9, 2025

Tikoo said that the Punjab Police have been harassing her and her colleague Dua after they exposed an alleged sex scandal through The New Indian, a media outlet run by Tikoo and Dua. She added that her colleagues were pressured by the IPS officer, a former AAP Delhi MLA and a liquor scam accused, to remove the story. “What’s strange is that even though my team never identified or named the accused police officer involved in the scandal, but the same IPS officer, one ex-AAP Delhi MLA and one liquor scam accused repeatedly called my colleague, pressuring us to delete the story and related posts on X. They almost grovelled before us. Why?” Tikoo wrote on X.

Why Punjab Police wants to arrest Aarti Tikoo Singh and Rohan Dua?



Dear fellow citizens of India,



A while ago, a Punjab police source informed my staff @TheNewIndian_in that certain individuals in @PunjabPoliceInd plan to arrest me and my colleague @rohanduaT02 TONIGHT and… pic.twitter.com/9Lkun3GHok — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) April 9, 2025

What is the Exposé?

Recently, The New Indian released a couple of audio clips of an alleged sexual conversation between an IPS officer and an unidentified woman. In Part 1 of the audio clip, the IPS officer can be heard asking the woman to arrange an escort for him. The IPS officer also asks the woman about her and the escort’s price for a ‘proper threesome’. He is also heard negotiating the price with the woman and telling her that he wants a ‘professional’ escort.

WATCH: Did this IPS officer have an orgy Whatsapp group?



Part 1 audio suggested he sought a "three-some" by an escort



An orgy is a sex party where men freely engage in unrestrained group sex@PunjabPoliceInd mum over expose on scandalous conversations, under MHA & DoPT lens. pic.twitter.com/oZYgnD1KZY — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) April 9, 2025

In Part 2 of the audio recording, allegedly involving the same IPS officer, the officer is heard asking a woman for her nude pictures. The woman replies to him that she will send the pictures after changing her uniform. He asks her the post the pictures in a WhatsApp group.

SEX SCANDAL Part 2 | Punjab IPS Officer's Leaked Audio?



This conversation awkwardly veers towards female’s outfits and her photographs to be shared



"..Jake abhi uniform change karni hai…karti hoon,” female



The male officer, retorts, ”Poora ka poora….bhejna”



Expose continues pic.twitter.com/0pzLHvfiES — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) April 9, 2025

The exposé by the New Indian did not reveal the identity of the IPS officer involved, but it has raised some serious questions on the Punjab Police and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.