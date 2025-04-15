RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to launch ‘The Hindu Manifesto’ by Swami Vigyananand on April 26

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will release The Hindu Manifesto, a thought-provoking new book that blends ancient wisdom with contemporary vision, authored by Swami Vigyananand. The book will be launched in an event scheduled to take place on April 26 at the Prime Minister’s Museum in New Delhi.

Swami Vigyananand—a senior functionary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the visionary behind the World Hindu Congress—presents The Hindu Manifesto as a blueprint for a civilisational renaissance. The book lays out a Dharma-centred framework for modern governance, prosperity, and justice, drawing deeply from the timeless teachings of the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Arthashastra, and Shukranitisar.

At its heart, The Hindu Manifesto is structured around eight guiding Sutras—principles that together offer a roadmap for building a just, prosperous, and harmonious society. These include:

Prosperity for All

National Security

Quality Education

Responsible Democracy

Respect for Women

Social Harmony

Sacredness of Nature

Pride in One’s Heritage

These pillars underpin a new paradigm of societal development—one that celebrates the richness of Hindu civilisation while addressing the demands of a modern, interconnected world. Inspired by the ideal of Ram Rajya, the book advocates for governance rooted in justice, responsibility, and public welfare. It also questions existing stereotypes, providing a fresh perspective on Varna and Jati with a call for a non-discriminatory, inclusive social order.

Swami Vigyananand, an eminent scholar of Hindu Dharma and an IIT alumnus, brings a rare combination of spiritual insight and intellectual rigour. Currently the Joint General Secretary of the VHP, he leads international initiatives and has been instrumental in organising global platforms like the World Hindu Economic Forum and the World Hindu Congress.

Published by BluOne Ink, The Hindu Manifesto is now available for pre-order on Amazon. The launch event on April 26 is anticipated to spark vigorous discussion on governance, decolonisation, and civilisational values in Bharat.

As Bharat navigates a changing global landscape, The Hindu Manifesto offers a timely, bold vision—one that seeks to realign societal growth with the enduring strength of Dharma and the spirit of civilisational continuity.