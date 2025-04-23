Wednesday, April 23, 2025
TheWire misquotes eyewitness to whitewash the selective targeting of Hindus in Pahalgam terror attack, quietly updates report after backlash

Leftwing propaganda portal The Wire has a history of shielding Islamists. But on April 22, Tuesday, sank to a new low, even by their own diminished standards, when it misquoted an eyewitness testimony that established the religious motive behind the Pahalgam terror attack. 

OpIndia Staff
AI-generated image, representational

Leftwing propaganda portal The Wire has a history of shielding Islamists. But on April 22, Tuesday, sank to a new low, even by their own diminished standards, when it misquoted an eyewitness testimony that established the religious motive behind the Pahalgam terror attack. 

More than 20 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, as terrorists opened fire after identifying them as non-Muslims. Reports and videos circulating online said terrorists checked ID cards and stripped tourists to confirm their religion, before finally shooting them, many of them point blank.

However, a report published by The Wire and authored by one Jehangir Ali quotes an eyewitness of the attack from a video that went viral minutes after it was uploaded online. In the video, a woman, clearly shocked by the attack, could be heard frantically saying that terrorists came and fired bullets at her husband after asking his name and saying he was not a Muslim.

The video also shows a man lying motionless with his pants pulled down. Another man, profusely bleeding from around his neck and his t-shirt stained with the crimson colour of blood, was also seen in the video.  

However, the Wire article misquoted the woman, saying that her husband was probably targeted for being a Muslim. 

screenshot from TheWire’s report

While the error was corrected following social media backlash, it still highlights The Wire’s well-known tendency to depict Muslims as victims of hate crimes driven by religion and whitewash atrocities committed when the perpetrators are Islamists.

In a chilling attack, terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, targeted tourists after identifying them as non-Muslims. The attack came days after a video of Pakistan COAS Asim Munir ranting against Hindus had gone viral on the internet. 

A heart-wrenching video of the incident surfaced online, showing tourists frantically calling out for help as dead bodies lying along the meadows can be seen in the video. Eyewitnesses to the attack could be heard saying that the attack was religiously motivated as terrorists shot tourists point blank after identifying them as Hindus.

One of the haunting pictures of the attack that has gone viral on social media is of a grief-stricken woman helplessly sitting beside his dead husband. According to reports, the woman was recently married and was on her honeymoon in Kashmir when the terrorists attacked and killed her husband. 

According to unofficial sources who are privy to the attack, the number of casualties could exceed 25.

